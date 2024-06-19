When you’re on the air for decades, you need to change things up. Wheel of Fortune keeps the energy alive with a variety of theme weeks that changes up who competes on the series and the famous stage’s set design. Here are a collection of our favorite themes and memorable moments from previous runs.

1. Pets

Everyone wants to be top dog during Pet Lovers Week! To honor our furry four-legged friends, Wheel closes out each show with viewer-submitted memories of their pets… and even live animal guest appearances. From skateboarding dogs to crazy cat videos, anything is paw-sible.

2. Halloween

During Halloween Week, contestants spin the wheel for some scary-good prizes—and try to avoid the fright of the Bankrupt wedge. The October holiday is accompanied by spooky set decor (think: skeletons and jack-o’-lanterns galore) and prizes that include trips to Salem, Massachusetts, and Dracula’s castle in Romania. Pat Sajak and Vanna White have even been known to hand out candy to lucky trick-or-treaters from the show’s staff and crew.

3. Sweethearts

Love is in the air with Wheel’s extended salute to Valentine’s Day. During Sweethearts Week, on a stage festooned with hearts, couples take their spins as a team for a chance to win big. In 2023, which marked the 40th anniversary of the love theme, Charlie Brown and Kelly Pierce made history as the first openly gay couple to compete in the show’s long run. Though the pair didn’t get as far as the bonus round, they stand as a testament to what this special week is all about: celebrating players and their victories in the romance department while coming together to play America’s Game.

4. Armed Forces

Armed Forces Week salutes veterans and current members of the military as they spin for victory. While contestants share their stories, Sajak and White also get a chance to give their bona fides: He’s a Vietnam vet, and her father served in the Korean War.

5. Secret Santa

Fans and players alike get to unwrap the joy of the season during Secret Santa Week. By joining the Wheel Watchers Club and checking their spin ID on the show each night, some viewers may win everything the contestants (aka their Secret Santas) do!

6. Second Honeymoon

During Second Honeymoon Week, Wheel welcomes longtime couples as they play for a romantic getaway for two — perhaps to a tropical paradise? Viewers at home can try their luck too. Thanks to the Second Honeymoon Sweepstakes, couples have won trips to Hawaii as well as cash bonuses of $5,000. No doubt that helps with the happily ever after!

7. Education

College Week and Teacher’s Week celebrate America’s inspiring educators and hardworking students. Old pros and young minds alike get the recognition they deserve, winning cash, trips across the world — and in the case of lucky teacher Jolena Lomax, a new electric BMWi3 worth nearly $48,000.