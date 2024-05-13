Denis Leary Returning to Fox With New Army Comedy Series ‘Going Dutch’

Emmy Award nominee Denis Leary is returning to Fox with an all-new comedy series, Going Dutch, as part of the actor’s broadcast direct deal with Fox Entertainment.

Leary previously starred in the Fox family comedy series The Moodys, which was canceled after just two seasons back in 2021. The comedian will be hoping for better luck with Going Dutch, which is written and executive produced by Joel Church-Cooper (Brockmire).

The new show centers on an arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel, who, after an epically unfiltered rant, is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least important army base in the world.

After serving with distinction in every warzone of the last three decades, he now finds himself in charge of a base with no guns, no weapons, and no tactical purpose. Instead, it has a Michelin-star level commissary, a top-notch bowling alley, and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Army.

Surrounded by a diverse group of underdogs, the colonel tries to reinstall military discipline and professionalism with the help of the base’s previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter.

Leary is set to star in the lead role and will executive produce the project alongside his son, Jack Leary. Additional casting is underway and will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to be back in business with Denis Leary. Going Dutch captures Denis’s comic genius and in-your-face storytelling style,” said Michael Thorn, President of the Fox Television Network. “Denis, Jack and our showrunner and creator Joel have brilliantly envisioned this original, offbeat take and inherently funny salute to the military workplace comedy.”

“I don’t think The Netherlands have ever seen such a collection of loud, selfish, screwed-up Americans,” Leary stated. “And it’s all Fox’s fault.”

Church-Cooper added, “I was raised on the boundary-pushing Fox comedies of the 90’s, and I’m ecstatic to get the opportunity to continue the tradition for the next generation.”

Going Dutch joins Fox’s only other wholly owned live-action comedy, Animal Control, starring Joel McHale. Animal Control recently wrapped up its second season and was renewed for a third season.

Going Dutch, TBA, Fox