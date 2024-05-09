Brooke Shields Is ‘Mother of the Bride,’ Workplace Snooping on ‘Todd,’ Irish Mystery in ‘Bodkin,’ ‘Law & Order’ Hits 500

Sasidis Sasisakulporn / Netflix

Mother of the Bride

Movie Premiere

Brooke Shields is in romcom hell—or heaven, depending on how you look at it—as Lana, who’s thrown for a loop when daughter Emma (Miranda Cosgrove) returns from abroad and announces she’s getting married in a month. In Thailand, no less. The situation becomes even more fraught when Lana discovers that the groom (Sean Teale) is the son of her first true love (Benjamin Bratt), making for an awkward meet-again-cute. Chad Michael Murray stars as the local doctor who catches Lana’s eye, stirring her ex’s little green monster of jealousy. What are the odds the wedding aisle is going to be particularly crowded in the happily-ever-after climax?

So Help Me Todd

9/8c

No premature cancellation this season has triggered as much angry reaction in my mailbox as the shuttering of this fun caper comedy after only two seasons. The next-to-last episode sounds like a particularly juicy one, with in-house private eye Todd (Skylar Astin) discovering that investigator Lyle’s (Tristen J. Winger) girlfriend Alex (Vinessa Antoine) is an FBI agent, prompting him to volunteer his services to help her find out who at the law firm is a lawbreaker. Everyone else at Crest, Folding & Wright is working overtime for Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) on Gus’s (Jeffrey Nordling) hearing for a class action settlement that could boost the firm’s ailing bottom line.

Bodkin

Series Premiere

Irish eyes aren’t exactly smiling when a trio of podcasters descends on a quaint Irish village to investigate a 25-year-old mystery: the disappearance of three unrelated people at the annual Samhain (“Irish day of the dead”) festival. Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte stars in the darkly comic seven-part series as upbeat American interloper Gilbert Power, given to pronouncements like “The best stories are always mysteries, and there’s only one true mystery: the human heart.” Cue the eye roll from his reluctant partner Dove (Siobhán Cullen), a snarky curmudgeon of an investigative reporter who’s none too keen on this assignment: “True crime podcasts aren’t journalism, they’re necrophilia,” she sneers. Also along for the bumpy ride: cheerfully eager researcher Emmy (Robyn Cara). This team of opposites will soon realize that danger lurks in this seemingly peaceful coastal burg. Recommended to those impatient for the next season of Only Murders in the Building.

Law & Order

8/7c

It’s a rare case that sends the top District Attorney into court. But in the legal drama’s milestone 500th episode, Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) takes over for ADA Price (Hugh Dancy) when disturbing information about the defendant comes to light during the trial involving the murder of a therapist with a lengthy client list. Followed by new episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (9/8c), where Benson (Mariska Hargitay) assigns Agent Sykes (Jordana Spiro) a cold case, hoping it will help her get closure on the anniversary of her sister’s disappearance; and Law & Order: Organized Crime (10/9c), with Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and older brother Randall (Breaking Bad’s Dean Norris) giving younger sib Joe Jr. (Michael Trotter) an ultimatum: get clear or go to prison.

Young Sheldon

8/7c

Before next week’s hourlong series finale, featuring an appearance by The Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik as the future Sheldon and his soulmate Amy, there are some loose ends to tie up among the Cooper clan in Texas. Namely, George Sr. (Lance Barber) deciding to get a vasectomy without telling wife Mary (Zoe Perry), who he believes wants to have another baby. This is why doghouses were invented. Elsewhere, Drs. Linkletter (Ed Begley Jr.) and Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) get some last-minute science tutoring from the boy genius Sheldon (Iain Armitage).

Hacks

In her bid to become relevant enough to score the late-night hosting gig of her dreams, Deborah Vance (the brilliant Jean Smart) submits to a celebrity roast, with Mario Cantone as roastmaster and her daughter D.J. (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Kaitlin Olson) scrambling for a memorable catchphrase to attach to her mom. Desperate to get the network’s attention, her agent Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) and assistant Kayla (Megan Stalter) ambush network head Winnie (Helen Hunt) on the pickleball court.

