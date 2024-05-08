Frankie Valli Gets 3 Year Restraining Order Against Son Francesco Over Alleged ‘Threats to Kill’

Legendary singer Frankie Valli received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last Friday (May 3) and had his family by his side, well, except for his eldest son, Francesco.

Valli, 90, was joined for the momentous occasion by his twin sons Emilio and Brando and his wife, Jackie. But Francesco, who earlier this week had a temporary restraining order against him made permanent for the next three years, was noticeably absent.

“This is really a highlight of my life, especially having my sons here and my wife sitting right there,” Valli told the crowd during his Walk of Fame ceremony.

According to People, Francesco’s brother Emilio filed the restraining order last month. After a hearing in Los Angeles on Monday, April 29, a judge signed off on the order of protection for Frankie and Emilio against Francesco, which will last until April 29, 2027.

Frankie Valli and his sons Brando and Emilio

Brando Valli, Frankie Valli and Emilio Valli attend Walk of Fame ceremony; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The order states that Francesco must not contact Frankie or Emilio and must stay at least 100 yards away from their homes and workplaces.

This comes after Francesco allegedly attempted to break into his father’s property on April 5, according to court documents obtained by People. The filing claimed that Francesco “repeatedly physically threatened to harm or kill” both Frankie and Emilio, something the family said was “part of a pattern for the past several months.”

Frankie Valli and son Francesco

Frankie Valli with son Francesco; Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images)

“Frankie is saddened by these unfortunate events and appreciates that his privacy will be respected as he works out these family issues,” Valli’s rep said at the time.

The filing also states that Emilio believes Francesco is “addicted to opiates” and that his father had threatened to cut him off financially unless he agreed to enter a residential drug treatment program.

Francesco, an actor who appeared in the movie The House Bunny, was also said to have destroyed his father’s property and stolen and sold his personal items.

Valli is an iconic singer best known as the frontman of the Four Seasons. He’s also appeared as an actor in TV series such as Miami Vice, Full House, and The Sopranos. His most recent acting role came in a 2014 episode of Hawaii Five-0, where he played mysterious lawyer Leonard Cassano.

Frankie Valli

