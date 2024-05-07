Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jana Kramer and Austin Nichols will share the screen once again in the upcoming Lifetime movie Gaslit By My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story, premiering June 9. Kramer also serves as an executive producer.

Based on a true story, the movie follows Morgan (Kramer) and Rodney Metzer (Nichols), who were childhood sweethearts and married by the time Morgan was just 21 years old. The couple loses their first child shortly after birth but are overjoyed when they have twins a year later. Tensions start to rise when Rodney loses his job and goes into debt. Rodney blames their fights on Morgan’s drinking – even if she’d only had one beverage – and convinces Morgan that she pushed him down the stairs in a blackout rage.

The couple finally separates, and Morgan’s life begins to turn around, until Rodney gets diagnosed with cancer. Not long after, a masked intruder breaks into Morgan’s home and assaults her. Rodney shows up only minutes after the intruder is gone; and when authorities question him, Rodney’s story doesn’t seem to be adding up.

The Lifetime thriller also stars Kramer’s daughter, Jolie Rae Caussin. Caussin will play Kramer’s onscreen daughter in the film.

Kramer and Nichols were once co-stars on One Tree Hill. Nichols joined the show in Season 6 as Julian Baker, while Kramer joined as Alex Dupre a season later. Alex fell in love with Julian while they were working on a film together. Alex’s feelings for Julian caused relationship problems with Brooke (Sophia Bush), but Brooke and Julian ultimately got back together.

Gaslit By My Husband: The Morgan Metzer Story is one of many original films that Lifetime will debut this summer. Additional movies include The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story, Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story, Danger in the Dorm, The Bad Orphan, Devil on Campus: The Larry Ray Story, and The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story.

