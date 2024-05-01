‘The Bad Orphan’ First Look: Betsy Brandt Stars in Lifetime’s Natalia Grace-Like Drama

Betsy Brandt is about to break bad again … at least, if her character in the new Lifetime movie The Bad Orphan is anything like a certain real-life counterpart that her character might remind audiences of.

The film is fiction and is not actually based on the infamous story of the adoptive parents of Natalia Grace, a Ukranian-born girl with dwarfism who was suspected to be an adult masquerading as a child by her new mom and dad. However, some of the central elements are quite similar to that real-life nightmare.

Breaking Bad‘s Brandt both leads and executive produces the newly greenlit film, appearing as Jessica, a mom of one who decides to adopt an 8-year-old child named Gabby (Chloe Coco Chapman, in her very first role) with her husband Karl (Mark Taylor). Things sour between Jessica and Gabby, however, once Jessica begins to suspect Gabby is not exactly who she claims to be as she shows unsettling and troubled behaviors.

Eve Edwards also stars in the pic, which is currently in production and will air as part of Lifetime’s summer slate.

TV Insider has the exclusive first look at this sure-to-be-a-must-see film, including some happy moments and some that will send an instant shiver down some spines. So scroll down for the rest of the first-look images of The Bad Orphan.

Brandt previously starred in Lifetime’s Emmy-nominated film Flint, about the whistleblowers who exposed the water and environmental crisis in the titular Michigan town.