‘Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun’ Feud to Be Subject of Discovery+ Docuseries

The intense feud between pop superstar Taylor Swift and record executive Scooter Braun is set to be the subject of a new docuseries airing on Discovery+ in the U.K. and Ireland.

As reported by Variety, the series is tentatively titled Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood and is part of the Warner Bros. Discovery U.K.’s “vs” series. Previous editions include Johnny vs. Amber, about the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard legal battle, and Kim vs. Kanye, about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s separation.

The two-part documentary is set to air in the U.K. and Ireland on Discovery+ in June. It doesn’t yet have a U.S. airdate, though it’s sure to land on this side of the pond eventually, given the huge success of the previous instalments, particularly Johnny vs. Amber.

Produced by Optomen TV, the doc will focus on the fallout between Swift and Braun after the music mogul purchased the rights to Swift’s first six albums in a $300 million deal in June 2019.

As with the previous “vs.” series, the two episodes will present opposing sides of the argument. One episode will explore Swift’s side, which claims the sale was conducted without consulting her and that she has since been blocked from buying back her masters. In recent years, the “Shake It Off” singer has been re-recording and re-releasing her old albums.

The other episode will examine Braun’s allegations that Swift refused to negotiate and incited a public feud by setting her fan base against him.

In addition to the arguments, the two episodes will give viewers a comprehensive masterclass on music rights and explore gender dynamics in the music industry and power of fandom. Legal experts, journalists, and insiders from both Swift and Braun’s camps will put forward cases for and against both parties.

“Taylor Swift’s dispute with Scooter Braun over the ownership of her music exploded into the mainstream, taking contract law from the boardroom to social media and into public interest,” Charlotte Reid, VP of commissioning for WBD U.K.’s networks and streaming, said, per Variety.

“It’s a high-profile, high-interest story that opened debate on fandom and dominated headlines, one which will resonate with our viewers who are highly engaged with access-led documentaries like ‘vs’, which continues to be a popular format on Discovery+,” she continued.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reid for Warner Bros. Discovery U.K., while Nick Hornby and Sarah Elgin executive produce for Optomen TV.

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, TBA, Discovery+