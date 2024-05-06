‘Outlander’: Which Seasons Are Streaming on Netflix?

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

Outlander fans may be in the middle of yet another Droughtlander as they await new episodes on Starz, but for fans who watch the series on Netflix, there are some fresh installments to enjoy as Season 6 recently dropped on the platform.

As of May 1, 2024, the sixth season of Diana Gabaldon‘s time-traversing fantasy romance series following the story of World War II combat nurse Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and 18th-century Highlander warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), joined the first five streaming on the platform. For fans of the show, this drop has been a long time coming as Season 6 originally aired in 2022, two years prior to the Netflix drop.

If Netflix users want to be up to date for Part 2 of the show’s seventh season, they might want to consider subscribing to Starz, where all episodes of the series are currently streaming, including Season 7, Part 1, which premiered in June 2023.

Meanwhile, Part 2 is slated to arrive on Starz this November, meaning it could be a while before Season 7 reaches Netflix at all.

Outlander debuted in 2014 on Starz and has since become a global phenomenon, entertaining fans for almost a decade. And as the show’s eighth and final season films in Scotland, Starz is already looking to the future with the upcoming prequel spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will tell the love stories of Claire’s parents and Jamie’s parents set in World War I England and 1700s Scotland.

In addition to featuring Balfe and Heughan, Outlander stars Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Charles Vandervaart, Lauren Lyle, and Cesar Domboy among others. Stay tuned for news on Outlander‘s forthcoming seasons and let us know if you’ll be streaming Season 6 on Netflix in the comments section, below.

Outlander, Seasons 1-6, Streaming now, Netflix