‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

Fresh off the reunion, there’s now a Dance Moms wedding on the way! Brooke Hyland, one of the show’s original cast members, is engaged to boyfriend Brian Thalman, PEOPLE confirmed.

Thalman popped the question in Hyland’s hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He proposed in Frick Park as their loved ones watched the romantic moment unfold from a distance. Her engagement ring is a gorgeous 3.25-carat elongated diamond with an 18K yellow gold band.

The 26-year-old shared photos of her engagement on Instagram and wrote, “Learned that he’s almost as tall as me on one knee — here’s to today, tomorrow, & forever after that.”

Her fellow Dance Moms co-stars took to the comments with their well wishes. “Just so happy for you,” Kendall Vertes wrote. Maddie Ziegler commented, “Love u both.” Hyland’s sister, Paige Hyland, wrote in all caps: “MY SISTERS GETTING MARRIED.”

After the proposal, the newly-engaged couple had a brunch celebration with their loved ones. They are planning a larger engagement party in the summer.

Hyland and Thalman first met in 2021 when Hyland was home for Christmas in Pittsburgh. “At the time, she was living in Austin, Texas. Her cousin, who is my close friend, introduced us to one another,” Thalman told PEOPLE. “We did long distance for a few months before Brooke moved back to Pittsburgh.”

Hyland got engaged just days after appearing in the highly-anticipated Dance Moms: The Reunion, which aired on May 1. Hyland joined her sister and cast members Vertes, JoJo Siwa, Chloé Lukasiak, and Kalani Hilliker in the Lifetime special. Hyland, her sister, and their mom, Kelly Hyland, famously left Dance Moms after Season 4 following a fight between Kelly and coach Abby Lee Miller.

During an interview with TV Insider, Hyland opened up about leaving the show and revealed she doesn’t have any regrets about the decision. “I was burnt out before the show even started,” she said. “I wanted to be a normal teenager. I wanted to go to school dances and football games. So for that part of it, it was kind of a relief.”