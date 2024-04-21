Almost 13 years after the show debuted, the original Dance Moms squad is coming together again for a reunion on Lifetime, set to air on Wednesday, May 1 at 8pm ET/PT.

This two-hour special event will feature Brooke Hyland, Chloé Lukasiak, Paige Hyland, Jojo Siwa, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker and their mothers. Following the reunion, a new series titled, Dance Moms: Epic Showdowns, hosted by Christi Lukasiak, will showcase compilations of best moments from the original series.

The reality show, Dance Moms, premiered in 2011 on Lifetime following members of the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) run by Abby Lee Miller as they navigated the world of competitive dance. Viewers watched the company’s Junior Elite Competition Team train and compete all across the country, attending various dance competitions, training for nationals and always bringing home the gold. All the while, relationships unfolded between the girls, their mothers and Abby Lee Miller, for better or for worse.

Now, the Dance Moms cast reflects on the show that took the internet by storm and completely changed the girls lives. After leaving the Abby Lee Dance Company and parting from the show, where are the Dance Moms girls now?