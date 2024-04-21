‘Dance Moms’: Where Is the Cast Now?

Almost 13 years after the show debuted, the original Dance Moms squad is coming together again for a reunion on Lifetime, set to air on Wednesday, May 1 at 8pm ET/PT.

This two-hour special event will feature Brooke Hyland, Chloé Lukasiak, Paige Hyland, Jojo Siwa, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker and their mothers. Following the reunion, a new series titled, Dance Moms: Epic Showdowns, hosted by Christi Lukasiak, will showcase compilations of best moments from the original series.

The reality show, Dance Moms, premiered in 2011 on Lifetime following members of the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) run by Abby Lee Miller as they navigated the world of competitive dance. Viewers watched the company’s Junior Elite Competition Team train and compete all across the country, attending various dance competitions, training for nationals and always bringing home the gold. All the while, relationships unfolded between the girls, their mothers and Abby Lee Miller, for better or for worse.

Now, the Dance Moms cast reflects on the show that took the internet by storm and completely changed the girls lives. After leaving the Abby Lee Dance Company and parting from the show, where are the Dance Moms girls now?

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa has become somewhat of a household name, gaining immense popularity post Dance Moms. JoJo has a successful kids’ clothing and accessory line sold in Walmart, Target, Amazon, Claire’s and more. In 2018, JoJo released her first EP titled “D.R.E.A.M. The Music.” A year later, D.R.E.A.M. The Tour began and went on until 2022 with 132 shows. She portrayed a T-Rex on The Masked Singer, starred in Paramount+ movie The J Team, placed second on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, and was named one of Time’s most influential people in 2020. Most recently, following the ending of her contract with Nickelodeon, JoJo has been rebranding — changing her look and sound. On April 5, she released the song “Karma.”

Nia Sioux

Besides attending UCLA, Nia Sioux has worked on several shows and movies. Notably, she appeared in Imperfect High, Sunnyside Up, and The Bold and the Beautiful. Nia also made a cameo in Mean Girls (2024). With 5.9 million followers on Instagram, Nia has partnered with Marc Jacobs Fragrances, Maybelline, and Warner Brothers amongst others. Most recently, Nia released a song with Jake Clarke titled “IMMA CATCH,” for which she choreographed the music video.

Paige Hyland

After leaving her dancing career behind, Paige Hyland graduated from West Virginia University in 2023. With 3.6 million followers on Instagram, Paige has secured numerous partnerships with companies such as imPRESS and ColourPop Cosmetics.

Mackenzie Ziegler

Mackenzie Ziegler has been focusing on her music career since leaving Dance Moms. Under the stage name Kenzie, she signed with Arista Records in 2019 and toured the US as an opener for PrettyMuch. A year later, she collaborated with Sia on “Exhale.” Additionally, she competed on the first season of The Masked Singer, finishing in third place. Kenzie has been releasing singles since her departure from Dance Moms, with her most recent song “word vomit.”

Brooke Hyland

In 2019, Brooke Hyland graduated from Ohio University. Since then, she has amassed 4 million Instagram followers and has partnered with brands such as Victoria’s Secret Pink and Fortnite. Currently, she operates a food blog on Instagram, @bitesized_foodie, where she posts almost daily.

Chloe Lukasiak

Chloe Lukasiak

Chloé Lukasiak is now a published writer; she released a book in 2018 titled “Girl on Pointe: Chloé’s Guide to Taking on the World.” In 2023, Chloé graduated from Pepperdine University. She has been pursuing a career in fashion and modeling, and most recently, she co-founded Elevé Dance Competition.

Kalani Hilliker

After leaving Dance Moms, Kalani Hilliker has continued to dance, and currently teaches around three classes per week to students aged 6 to 15. Learning to prioritize her mental health following the end of the show, she launched Kare by Kalani, a self-care line offering skincare and wellness products. Additionally, Kalani has been very active on TikTok, where she documents her day-to-day life and answers questions about her childhood to her 13 million followers.

Maddie Ziegler

After Dance Moms, Maddie Ziegler continued her collaboration with Sia, starring in her 2021 movie, Music. She also played Velma in the 2021 West Side Story remake. Maddie has since collaborated with Morphe Cosmetics and Fabletics. In 2023, Ziegler and her sister launched a fashion collection with American Eagle Outfitters. That same year, she was included in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

Kendall Vertes

After Dance Moms, Kendall Vertes transitioned to acting and singing. Adopting the stage name Kendall K, she released several singles, with her latest being an EP in 2017. In 2019, Kendall appeared in Rapunzel: A Princess Frozen in Time and Santa in Training, followed by her role in the live-action version of Anastasia in 2020. Besides posting regularly on Instagram to her 11.2 million followers, Kendall is also a competitive cheerleader, competing with the James Madison University Dukettes Dance Team.

