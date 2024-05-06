Kevin Costner is Open to Working with ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Again

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has said he would consider working with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, again despite reports of conflict.

The Emmy-winning actor recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his latest film, Horizon: An American Saga, where he shared an update on his relationship with Sheridan.

“No, we haven’t [talked],” Costner said, referencing his involvement in Yellowstone‘s final episodes.

Costner, who played the lead role of John Dutton on the hit neo-Western drama, previously left the series amid a rumored falling out with Sheridan over salary and scheduling. The two-time Oscar winner’s four-part film series, Horizon: An American Saga, was said to be a major sticking point.

Back in March, it was reported that Costner wanted back in for the final season, even if only in a cameo role. However, Puck‘s Matthew Belloni claimed “no discussions” had taken place about the actor’s return, as the scripts for the final episodes had already been written.

While a return to Yellowstone might be off the table, Coster told EW that he’s still open to working with Sheridan in the future.

“He’s doing special work in a lot of different ways. He’s very prolific about the things he does, and if he sees me in something that he wants to do, I’ll look at it just the way I did Yellowstone, and maybe we will end up doing something together,” Costner stated.

He continued, “He likes a lot of the things that I like, and the idea of us working together is not out of the question for me. The subjects he chooses are very interesting to me. I like a lot of that stuff. Yellowstone stands as something that could continue. But that is a Taylor question. But other things that he’s doing I think are really, really good. He likes the same subjects that I do.”

While filming has yet to begin on the final episodes, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is expected to premiere in November 2024 on Paramount. A sequel series, titled 2024, is also in the early stages of development.