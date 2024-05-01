‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Reveals What Surprises Him About Rip Wheeler

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Cole Hauser, who plays bad boy ranch foreman Rip Wheeler in the hit neo-Western drama Yellowstone, expected his character was “going to be so hated” by viewers.

Having been part of the popular Paramount Network series from the first season, Hauser’s Rip has become a fan favorite. After killing his stepfather to protect his abused mother, a young Rip was taken in by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who treated him like a son and taught him how to be a cowboy.

However, while loyal and hardworking, Rip also has a violent streak and has murdered on several occasions in order to protect the ranch. It’s because of this ruthless violence that Hauser never thought people, especially women, would like his character.

“It surprised the s*** out of [creator] Taylor Sheridan and I, at first,” Hauser told People regarding the positive fan response to his character.

“At first, to see women coming up and saying, ‘Oh my God, I love your character.’ I was thinking, ‘What’s wrong with you?’” he joked.

However, he explained how he came to understand fans’ perspective over his five seasons on the show.

“[Rip is] like normal people. And I think that’s what’s the scariest part,” Hauser stated, adding that “he is just that kind of animal.”

He also said Rip and other “bad guys” he’s played throughout his career “don’t really play themselves as bad guys.”

Hauser previously played Ethan Kelly in the police drama Rogue, Charles Siringo in The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, and Trevor Cobb in the crime drama K-Ville. He’s also appeared in the films Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting, and 2 Fast 2 Furious.

“[As Yellowstone has] grown [in popularity], I see the bad boy kind of thing that they love,” Hauser said of fans’ affection for Rip.

“What makes [Rip] special is that he has an unbelievable heart too,” he added. “I mean, his loyalty is to not only the Dutton family, but to Beth [Dutton (Kelly Reilly)] and his kindness, other than wanting to kill people times, is just, to me, it’s the best of both worlds to be able to play.”

Hauser also noted how Rip’s emotional depth has kept the role interesting for him across the show’s five seasons.

“You look for colors in characters, and Taylor, in the last five seasons, has given Rip those wonderful colors,” he concluded.

Yellowstone is set to conclude with Season 5 Part 2 in November 2024.