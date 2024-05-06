WWE: Lyra Valkyria on Bonding With Becky Lynch, Women’s Division Rivals & More

‘Parish’ Is Out for Justice in the Explosive Season Finale Will Gray be forced to get his hands dirty? Get a sneak peek at the final episode of the AMC series.

It was an emotional scene at the WWE Performance Center during the April 29 episode of Raw when Lyra Valkyria was drafted from NXT. This came just a few weeks ago when the Irish warrior lost the women’s championship to Roxanne Perez. The 27-year-old has known the rollercoaster ride pro wrestling can take you for the last decade. She has endured the COVID era and the uncertainty that came along with the NXT UK brand.

Valkyria not only survived but thrived in coming to the United States. The emerging talent had a career-defining moment defeating fellow Lasskicker Becky Lynch to win NXT gold. Now she finds herself on the same brand as the current WWE women’s champion. Just last month we caught up with Valkyria on what Lynch has meant to her.

What was it like being part of WrestleMania 40 weekend with NXT’s Stand & Deliver?

Lyra Valkyria: It’s the biggest WrestleMania of all time and we got to kick it off in NXT.

You beat Becky Lynch for the NXT women’s championship. Talk about the bond you two have.

I only met her a little down the line in my career. It has been so incredible to have that person to look toward who grew up down the road from me. An Irish girl who has come so far is just crazy. To come from a place like Ireland, a lot of people don’t have that person they can look up to. So to see what is possible through her and how far one can go is incredible.

What was the best advice she has given you?

She told me to just be myself and have a lot of trust in what I bring, and I think it’s so clear she has been herself her entire career. That is what has taken her so far. I find that incredibly motivating.

How was it making the transition to the United States for an extended stay?

I guess coming from NXT UK to NXT, the changes were there. It’s live every Tuesday. The ball keeps rolling. In Orlando, I feel like you can’t go and walk around. It’s very not so friendly to pedestrians. The climate has been the biggest change. I still don’t think I’ve adapted to that.

What about the food?

You have great cookies. Cookies here are incredible.

Have you gone to a theme park yet?

Yes! I’m a proud annual pass holder to Disney now. It was going to happen eventually. Disney and Universal, I’m there a lot.

Who on the main roster do you look at as far as future opponents? What do you think of the state of the women’s division?

The women’s division is thriving across the board. To see Becky, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair. Any of those women I would absolutely die for an opportunity at any of them.

How has it been for you to grow on the character development end as a WWE superstar? You had the story with Tatum Paxley that we saw unfold, as well as with Roxanne.

It has been crazy. Honestly, I’m keeping my eye out for Tatum. I feel like she can pop up from a corner at any time.

