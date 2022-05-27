‘Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail’ Heads to New Zealand in a First Look at Season 5 (VIDEO)

Get ready to embark on a new adventure of a lifetime as Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail heads to New Zealand for its fifth season.

Slated to arrive Friday, June 17 on Discovery and discovery+, Parker’s Trail follows 27-year-old Parker Schnabel as he travels further than ever before in search of gold, bringing his friends along to the land of sharks, hobbits, big gold, and revolutionary mining gear.

In order to gain an edge back home, the crew will head deep into the wilderness to explore land previously uncharted by them. After closing out $15 million Yukon season, Parker is rolling the dice again by putting down about $200,000 of his own gold on a Fairbanks property in his home state of Alaska.

The reason for the purchase? There’s a huge profit to be made off of the land, but Parker needs to secure some specialty equipment in order to process the clay-rich ground. And in order to find such equipment, Parker will travel the globe, heading to New Zealand where he hopes to find the answer to securing a massive Alaskan payday.

As teased in the exclusive trailer, above, Parker and his crew learn fairly quickly that the remote island of New Zealand is full of high risks, tough environments, and secretive mining communities that are reluctant to lend a helping hand to competing crews.

Follow Parker and his crew on this epic adventure that includes scaling the Franz Josef Glacier, hair-raising jet boat trips down the Kokatahi River, a gold prospecting dive through shark-infested waters, and so much more when Season 5 kicks off on Discovery. In the meantime, catch the trailer, above, and don’t miss Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail when it arrives next month.

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, June 17, 8 pm ET/PT, Discovery & discovery+