How to Watch Eurovision Song Contest 2024

It’s almost time for the 68th annual Eurovision Song Contest to bring together the world’s biggest acts for an epic music spectacular.

Hosted by Malin Åkerman and Petra Mede, Eurovision 2024 returns to Malmö, Sweden, for the third time (following the city’s hosting of the 1992 and 2013 editions). The new permanent slogan for the event is “United by Music.” The theme for this year’s event is “The Eurovision Lights,” which the organization defines as, “a concept based on simple linear gradients, inspired by the vertical lines that permeate both the Northern lights and sound equalizers.”

The contest will take place across three days at Malmö Arena. On May 7 and 9, two semi-finals will take place, and the grand final will follow on Saturday, May 11, starting at 21:00 Central European Summer Time (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT in the U.S.).

If you’re hoping to catch all of the action, here’s a guide on how to watch, along with other essential details about the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in the United States

Peacock will be the exclusive home of Eurovision 2024 for U.S. audiences and will host all three days of the competition live, with a replay available after each event. The streamer’s full schedule is as follows:

Semi-Final 1 : Tuesday, May 7 at 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, May 7 at 3 p.m. ET Semi-Final 2 : Thursday, May 9 at 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, May 9 at 3 p.m. ET Grand Final: Saturday, May 11 at 3 p.m. ET

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 across the world

The public broadcasters of a whopping 37 countries will participate in sharing the contest with their audiences.

Who is competing in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest?

Artists from 31 countries across the globe are competing in the Semi-Finals, with 10 countries from each Semi-Final advancing to the grand final. Six countries (the “Big 5” plus the previous year’s winner, Sweden) are prequalified for the Grand Final.

Semi-Final day one roster:

Australia : Electric Fields – “One Mikali (One Blood)”

: Electric Fields – “One Mikali (One Blood)” Azerbaijan : FAHREE feat. Ilkin Dovlatov – “Özünlə Apar”

: FAHREE feat. Ilkin Dovlatov – “Özünlə Apar” Croatia : Baby Lasagna – “Rim Tim Tagi Dim”

: Baby Lasagna – “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” Cyprus : Silia Kapsis – “Liar”

: Silia Kapsis – “Liar” Finland : Windows95man – “No Rules!”

: Windows95man – “No Rules!” Iceland : Hera Björk – “Scared of Heights”

Ireland : Bambie Thug – “Doomsday Blue”

Ireland : Bambie Thug – "Doomsday Blue"
Lithuania : Silvester Belt – "Luktelk"

: Silvester Belt – “Luktelk” Luxembourg : TALI – “Fighter”

: TALI – “Fighter” Moldova : Natalia Barbu – “In the Middle”

: Natalia Barbu – “In the Middle” Poland : LUNA – ‘The Tower”

: LUNA – ‘The Tower” Portugal : iolanda – “Grito”

: iolanda – “Grito” Serbia : TEYA DORA – “RAMONDA”

: TEYA DORA – “RAMONDA” Slovenia : Raiven – “Veronika”

: Raiven – “Veronika” Ukraine: alyona alyona & Jerry Heil – “Teresa & Maria”

Semi-Final day two roster:

Albania : BESA – “TITAN”

: BESA – “TITAN” Armenia : LADANIVA – “Jako”

: LADANIVA – “Jako” Austria : Kaleen – “We Will Rave”

: Kaleen – “We Will Rave” Belgium : Mustii – “Before the Party’s Over”

: Mustii – “Before the Party’s Over” Czechia : Aiko – “Pedestal”

: Aiko – “Pedestal” Denmark : SABA – “SAND”

: SABA – “SAND” Estonia : 5MIINUST x Puuluup – “(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi”

: 5MIINUST x Puuluup – “(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi” Georgia : Nutsa Buzaladze – “Firefighter”

: Nutsa Buzaladze – “Firefighter” Greece : Marina Satti – “ZARI”

: Marina Satti – “ZARI” Israel : Eden Golan – “Hurricane”

: Eden Golan – “Hurricane” Latvia : Dons – “Hollow”

: Dons – “Hollow” Malta : Sarah Bonnici – “Loop”

: Sarah Bonnici – “Loop” Netherlands : Joost Klein – “Europapa”

: Joost Klein – “Europapa” Norway : Gåte – “Ulveham”

: Gåte – “Ulveham” San Marino : MEGARA – “11:11”

: MEGARA – “11:11” Switzerland: Nemo – “The Code”

Grand Final (prequalified):