Eurovision Winners Måneskin Will Take Drug Test Amid Cocaine Accusations

Italian metal band Måneskin, winners of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, have come under fire following accusations of drug use at the annual music competition which was streamed live on Peacock.

The cameras cut to the glammed-up rockers celebrating at their table during the live broadcast from the Netherlands as they surged up the Eurovision points chart. But some eagle-eyed viewers noticed lead singer Damiano David briefly bend over with his face towards the table. The accusations soon spread across social media that David was snorting cocaine — a claim the singer has vehemently denied.

“(Guitarist Thomas Raggi) broke a glass… I don’t use drugs. Please guys, do not say that. Don’t say that, really. No cocaine, please, do not say that,” the energetic frontman told reporters at a post-show press conference. He even offered to take a drug test on Saturday night, but one could not immediately be organized by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

“We are aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip of the Italian winners of the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Room last night,” said a statement by the EBU. “The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home.”

“The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer,” the statement continued. “The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on-site check. We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course.”

Måneskin also took to social media following their win May 22 to further reiterate their innocence, writing in an Instagram Story, “We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine. We are ready to get tasted [sic], cause we have nothing to hide. We are here to play our music and we are so happy about our Eurovision win and we wanna thank everyone for supporting us.”

Italy was the bookmakers’ favorite going into the 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday and won with 524 points. France’s Barbara Pravi finished in second place with 499 points, followed by Switzerland’s Gjon Tears in third with 432 points.