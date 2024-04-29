‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Season 2 Schedule: How to Watch Every Episode

Jeopardy! fans are in for some extra fun over the next few weeks as the Jeopardy! Masters Season 2 primetime event series kicks off at the start of May. If you’re wondering how to watch every moment of the blue-hued gaming go down, well, we’re here to help.

Jeopardy! Masters premieres on Wednesday, May 1 at 8/7c on ABC. Starting next week on Monday, May 6, the series will then air at the same time every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday that follows. Episodes run for one hour. Then, the semifinals will begin on Friday, May 17, and the finale for Season 2 will air the following week on Wednesday, May 22 (which, fun fact, is the day before host Ken Jennings‘ birthday).

In other words, here’s the full schedule for Jeopardy! Masters Season 2:

May 1 at 8/7c on ABC (re-airing May 5 at 10/9c): Game 1 with Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Victoria Groce; Game 2 with James Holzhauer, Yogesh Raut, and Amy Schneider.

(re-airing May 5 at 10/9c): Game 1 with Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Victoria Groce; Game 2 with James Holzhauer, Yogesh Raut, and Amy Schneider. May 6 at 8/7c on ABC: Games 3 and 4, contestants TBD.

May 8 at 8/7c on ABC: Games 5 and 6, contestants TBD.

May 10 at 8/7c on ABC: Games 7 and 8, contestants TBD.

May 13 at 8/7c on ABC: Games 9 and 10, contestants TBD.

May 15 at 8/7c on ABC: Games 11 and 12, contestants TBD.

May 17 at 8/7c on ABC: Semifinals, contestants TBD.

May 20 at 8/7c on ABC: Semifinals, contestants TBD.

May 22 at 8/7c on ABC: Finals, contestants TBD.

Each game will result in the assignment of match points, with the winner receiving three, the second-place contestant receiving one point, and the third-place runner-up receiving zero points for the game. The top three contestants with the highest match point total will advance to the final round and compete for the $500,000 grand prize.

As the logline for the new season teases, “They changed the game. Now they’re back to win it.”

Jeopardy! Masters, Season 2 Premiere, May 1, 8/7c, ABC, streaming on Hulu