Former Real Housewife of Salt Lake City Monica Garcia Reveals ‘Heartbreaking’ Miscarriage

Former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia just announced she had a miscarriage.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, she shared the devastating news with her 438,000 followers.

“One thing I promised myself when opening my life up to all of you was that I was going to do it completely unapologetically and authentically raw as possible. I would show you my life in all aspects because that is what I agreed to do,” the TV personality wrote. “Unfortunately I need to share a very heartbreaking aspect.”

The post features two photos in black-and-white, one with herself on an exam table in a hospital gown as she looks at a screen containing what appears to be an ultrasound.

“‘There is no heartbeat’ I don’t have many words and I’m still processing all of this myself,” she shared. “As quickly as this happened, that’s how quickly things have changed.”

Garcia announced earlier in April that she was expecting her fifth child with her 29-year-old boyfriend (whom she has refrained from naming publicly) on Nick Viall‘s podcast The Viall Files shortly following the announcement that she would no longer be on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The creative director was on the reality show for only one season, Season 4.

On Viall’s podcast, she announced the pregnancy as a surprise to herself.

“I literally went into urgent care for something totally unrelated that I thought was wrong,” she said. “And the doctor came in and was like, ‘You’re pregnant.'”

Garcia is mom to daughters Bri, 18, Jaidyn, 13, West, 7, and Kendall, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Fowler.

Garcia extended her heartfelt message to other mothers out there who have been through or are undergoing similar struggles.

“I am sending so much love to everyone dealing with miscarriages, fertility issues, pregnancy problems, if you have an angel baby, and everything in between,” she continued.

“I am so blessed to have all of you in my corner and I appreciate how you all have been to me about this baby. I love you and I’m so thankful for you.”