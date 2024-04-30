Jason Priestley on ‘Börje’ Biopic Series, Shannen Doherty, ‘90210’ & What’s Next

Jason Priestley has been able to embrace his love of hockey through his recent projects including Börje: The Journey of a Legend. The six-episode biopic series on Viaplay centers on the late Hall of Famer Börje Salming (Valter Skarsgård) and his fish-out-of-water journey. He went from small-town Sweden to playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs with the show chronicling the physical and personal struggles he faced. If you’re mourning the loss of Winning Time and captivated by the drama of the Stanley Cup, then this show is for you.

Priestley took on the role of respected talent scout Gerry McNamara, who brought Salming over and put the gears in motion for what was to come. The 54-year-old Canadian also directed a documentary called Offside: The Harold Ballard Story on the polarizing team owner Harold Ballard, who in Börje is played by A.C. Peterson.

Here Priestley talks about playing McNamara, the impact of Beverly Hills, 90210, and working behind the camera.

I know you’re a big hockey fan. What was your first reaction when you heard Börje was being made?

Jason Priestley: I grew up watching Börje Salming play hockey every Saturday night on television. When I heard about this project, I was very excited by the opportunity to potentially work on it. When they sent me the scripts, they were well-written and well done. You could really get a sense of the project and how it was going to feel, the atmosphere of it. For me, I was always hopeful I would be part of this.

What stood out to you learning more about Gerry? He played such a pivotal role.

I had the opportunity to spend a little time with Gerry. Gerry is a great guy. He is open and friendly and charming. Back then, being a scout for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1970s was a super pressured position to be in because you had Harold Ballard, who was the very mercurial owner of the team and meddled in everything. The pressure on Gerry to find players and bring them in and have them perform was immense. If Gerry had a player where he said you have to sign this guy. If he came in and didn’t perform, Harold would just fire him. He was like that. He didn’t care. Hopefully, within the piece, we were able to show what that experience was back then for those front-of-office guys in Toronto.

Are you a big apple juice fan like Gerry?

[Laughs] Yes, I had to drink a lot of apple juice making this project. That was the thing that came from Gerry. Originally, Gerry was drinking in the project. Gerry said, “Guys I don’t drink. I’ve never been a drinker. I only drink apple juice.” And so we had to change that in the script.

How was it wearing those clothes from back in the day?

It was super fun. I love putting on those big polyester, plaid, big pattern suits, and platform shoes. It was super fun. Even the cars we were driving. I grew up in the 1970s, so I remember all that stuff when it was current. So for me to go back then was fun.

What is it like for you to have projects like this at this stage of the game?

That’s what makes what I do interesting. The time I’ve spent and continue to spend behind the camera has been important for my progression as an actor. For me, I feel like the two jobs have complemented one another. I enjoy being able to continue working on both sides of the camera.

You’ve got a chance to hit the convention circuit for these nostalgia cons with your 90210 crew. How has that been?

We try, collectively as the cast of 90210, try to go to a couple of conventions every year so we can all spend time together. We all have a great time hanging out. A highlight for me recently was when we were all in Pittsburgh. The panel we did there was one of the funniest panels I’d ever been a part of. Everyone was definitely on point that afternoon. It was really fun.

How inspiring is it for you to see Shannen Doherty continue to appear at conventions and be so present in the public eye as she battles cancer?

It’s super inspiring. She is like a little Energizer Bunny. She keeps going and moving forward. I love the fact that she has been so open about her diagnosis and everything. I think it can be super inspiring for other people going through the same thing. She is super brave and tough. We’re all very proud of her.

What do you think of the staying power of 90210? Before the likes of The OC, Gossip Girl, and Riverdale, there was 90210.

I think everyone is just having this ‘90s nostalgia right now. It was the calm before the storm. People didn’t have flip phones and a computer in their hands. There was an innocence that we have lost now because of our access to everything, immediately. You’d still call landlines at the house. Now most people don’t have landlines anymore. It’s remarkable how in the last 25 or 35 years the world has changed. I’d say for the better. People just think back to a simpler time. That’s because it was right before everything changed.

There were so many topics 90210 tackled that were taboo then that seems the norm now.

When we were talking about teen pregnancy and drug use amongst the younger community, it was definitely groundbreaking. Now you see a show like Euphoria, those societal constraints have been loosened.

Fast forward to today as a dad who plays a dad on Wild Cards where you get to have a little fun with a different character archetype.

Working on Wild Cards is super fun. Vanessa [Morgan] is fun to work with. Giacomo [Gianniotti] is a great actor too. We all have a very good time making that show because it’s a blue sky show and doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Any show you’re particularly like watching right now?

My favorite show this year has been The Gentlemen. It is well done.

Is there a dream role you haven’t played yet?

The one genre I haven’t spent much time working in front of the camera is science fiction. I’ve directed a lot of science fiction. I never seemed to get the call to be in a science fiction show. Maybe that’s the next thing I need to explore.

As a veteran presence on set with young actors, what kind of advice do you give to young actors?

As a more seasoned actor now, I tend to just lead by example. There are certain professional courtesies you have to show people. A way to conduct yourself on set. I try to lead by example.

You started young. We’ve seen cautionary tales of young Hollywood and it’s a hot topic of conversation right now. What do you say to young actors on popular shows today?

It’s hard. It’s much harder for young actors now because people can hide behind the veil of secrecy that the internet provides them and say horrible and mean things for no reason. I think it’s just difficult now because everyone has a camera in their hand and a recording device. It’s very treacherous out there. To be young and famous, I just tell young actors to be committed, work hard, and keep their noses clean. Stay out of trouble because everyone will turn on you in a second. And that’s a scary place to be.

What do you want people to walk away with after watching Börje?

Börje was a kid who grew up in a mining town way up in Sweden. Through his love of playing hockey and being so passionate. He found himself in Toronto playing for arguably the most successful NHL franchise at the time. He became such an iconic figure, not only in Canada but back home in Sweden. I hope people get inspired by the project and know if you believe in something and yourself and love to do something, you have to pursue it. You have to do it fearlessly and commit a hundred percent. If you do that, you can make it.

What’s coming up next for you?

I’m going to be working behind the camera for the rest of the year. I’m going back to directing and producing on Netflix’s My Life with the Walter Boys.

Borje: The Journey of a Legend, Premiere, May 2, Viaplay