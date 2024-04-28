As has been the case in The Equalizer from the beginning, what Robyn (Queen Latifah) does and keeping that secret affects not just her, but those around her. And sure, Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes) know, but Vi’s girlfriend, Trish (Gloria Rueben), remains in the dark—and that’s a source of conflict in that relationship right now.

But given the scope of what Robyn does as she helps people using her skills as a former CIA operative, and that that’s something that she would then have to keep secret, there is the question of whether Trish would want to know. When TV Insider asked Gloria Reuben just that question, she confirmed she would.

“I think honesty is key, and I think that she feels that way for sure. If secrets need to be kept in order to protect or honor certain parameters of someone’s extended family, then so be it,” said Reuben. “However, when it comes to the two of them, Trish and Vi, honesty and communication is everything. They love each other, for sure. That’s a given. That’s a palpable thing, no question about it, which is a beautiful thing. And at the same time, in order for love to flourish and succeed and a relationship to really blossom and stay grounded and expand and grow long-term, there has to be honesty and communication. And to me, that is a sign of respect as well. Sometimes honesty hurts, but it’s better than not telling the truth or withholding. That’s my experience, and I think that I’m really kind of parlaying that into Trisha’s perspective as well.”

The last episode we saw Trish—the fifth of the current fourth season, “The Whistleblower”—didn’t leave their relationship in a great place. “It’s very unsettling,” Reuben agreed. “It’s very rocky, and who knows what the future holds and when a relationship is at that point. It’s not fun. It’s certainly not easy.”

Still, she promised, “more will be revealed.”

Do you think that Vi should tell Trish the truth? What are you hoping to see from these two going forward? Let us know in the comments section, below.

The Equalizer, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS