Oxygen True Crime’s Sin City Murders revisits homicide cases in Las Vegas and shows how detectives track down killers. So far the series has delved into a wide range of tragic tales from a social media influencer found encased in a desert tomb to a bombing at the Luxor Casino. Each episode brings first-hand accounts of those who worked on the cases and families who have lived through unthinkable trauma.

The season finale centers on expert poker player Donald Idiens, who was found dead in an Imperial Palace Hotel & Casino stairwell in 1997. This opens up an investigation that leads to a mysterious phone call and hours of surveillance footage to sort through. It’s the hotel staff who help police police crack the case and track down the killer.

TV Insider has got an exclusive clip from the episode above. It features Paul Shubert, retired assistant director of security, who reviews security footage from corporate and gaming areas. Through the video he sees Idiens enter the hotel, and go to the main elevator bank. It’s the last time he’s seen alive as he walks through the front doors after having previously been to The Mirage less than 10 minutes earlier.

The next day his body is found in a stairwell, but the absence of blood suggests the murder took place in a guest room at the Imperial Palace. Actual police photos are shown of the victim. Since Idiens wasn’t a registered guest, there’s no way of knowing which room it might have been that early in the investigation.

With so many floors and rooms, this could essentially be likened to finding a needle in a haystack. If detectives can find the right room, it would lead them to identify the killer. Find out how the investigators crack the case and the connection the murderer had to Idiens.

Sin City Murders season finale, April 28, 7/6c, Oxygen