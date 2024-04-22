’90 Day Fiancé’ Shocker: Big Ed Dumps Liz & Calls Off Wedding

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After couple Elizabeth “Liz” Woods and “Big” Ed Brown‘s wedding is off, but the split was far from mutual. How did Liz find out? A text.

On Sunday’s episode of the reality series, “Big” Ed shockingly called off the wedding with his longtime partner Liz after their most recent fight at the dinner table. The fight – an argument over the seasoning of Ed’s signature taco pasta – caused Ed to retreat and reevaluate his relationship with Liz.

The couple recently moved to Arkansas together, but despite initial improvements, he didn’t see any lasting positive changes in their partnership.

“I think Liz actually is waiting for me to call her up and say I’m sorry like it’s always been. I call, I apologize, okay, and we move on,” Ed said to the cameras. “And that’s how the last 14 breakups have been.”

At dinner with Ed’s family and Liz’s daughter, the couple began to go back-and-forth over the spiciness of his taco pasta, Liz claiming it was too spicy for her daughter Riley to eat.

“Ed pretty much just told her stop being a baby,” Liz told the cameras. “I don’t appreciate that and I called him out on it, and he attacked me back, saying, ‘Look at you, you’re crazy.’ So at this point, we’re arguing in front of his family.”

Liz said the next morning she woke up and Ed was gone. He had left to stay at his sister’s house and began ignoring Liz’s attempts at conversation.

“She doesn’t respect me,” he said. “Liz is getting upset at me at yelling, I was embarrassed. I had built Liz up to be the love of my life to all my family. This is a person I should be able to turn to for love and support and to protect me when I make a mistake. Instead, she embarrassed me in front of my whole family. And so this fight made me realize that we’re lying to ourselves. Things will never get better, and we’ll go back to the same fighting and arguments and I cannot live like that for the rest of my life.”

Little did Liz know how swiftly the wedding was called off. Still hearing no word from Ed, she received a text from their wedding officiant telling her he was sorry about the cancellation.

“Ed canceled our wedding without even telling me,” she told the cameras. She went on to call him a “coward” and “a weakling” for avoiding her and their marriage.

“I don’t think I could have shown this man any more effort, that he means everything to me,” she said. “I don’t know of anyone else who would fight for him the way that I fought, and I think that’s the special kind of love. And to not even have a conversation with me? I’m really mad. I’m broken. I’m hurt.”

Ed told the cameras that he didn’t tell Liz he was calling off the wedding before cancelling because she wouldn’t believe it was true. He said he wasn’t angry at Liz but has instead come to the conclusion that they were not right for one another and are at different stages in life. Ed is 28 years older than Liz.

He was adamant that despite their multiple past breakups, this time the relationship is really over. Deposit check in hand, Ed said that it was time for them to move on.

“At the end of the day, I can’t marry Liz,” he said to the cameras. “We’re not getting married. It’s over. I’m done.”