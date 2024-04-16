Cheech and Chong on ‘Lopez,’ ‘Shogun’ Prepares for Battle, Mancini’s Movie Music, Cooking with Carnie

Nicole Weingart / NBC

Lopez vs Lopez

8/7c

In a classic example of sitcom stunt casting, legendary comedy duo Cheech & Chong are guest stars in separate storylines of the family-oriented sitcom. But first, even more guest stars appear in the first of two back-to-back episodes, with the NFL’s Marshawn Lynch appearing as a sideline reporter who interrupts George’s (George Lopez) plans to make amends with Oscar (Al Madrigal). Jane the Virgin’s Jaime Camil begins a recurring role as Josué Consuelos, a dashing personal-injury lawyer who charms Rosie (Selenis Leyva) and sparks George’s jealousy. In the second episode, Cheech Marin leads a meditation group whose “let it go” mantra proves irresistible to George, with Tommy Chong showing up as a fully baked burnout who moves next door.

Shōgun

10/9c

The explosive penultimate episode of this sweeping period adventure, the second TV adaptation of James Clavell’s best-seller set in 1600s Japan, sends English pilot Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) and Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai) to Osaka, where the long game orchestrated by Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) plays out before his enemies. We’ve been waiting for weeks for “Crimson Sky” to get underway, but little in this violent land, a real-world game of thrones, goes off entirely as planned.

The Pink Panther

8/7c

Henry Mancini’s haunting music graced more than 100 movies, including his Oscar-nominated Pink Panther score that features the playful theme of the 1963 caper, which introduced Peter Sellers as Inspector Clouseau and later spawned a successful cartoon series, also using his theme. TCM’s 24-hour tribute includes his Oscar-winning title song to 1962’s Days of Wine and Roses (6 pm/5c) and the indelible Oscar-winning “Moon River” from 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s (10:15/9:15c), starring Audrey Hepburn. These movies, and many others, are unimaginable without his stirring scores.

Sounds Delicious With Carnie Wilson

Series Premiere 8:30/7:30c

The music channel ventures into the food space with Carnie Wilson, best known as the daughter of Beach Boy Brian Wilson who hit the charts as part of Wilson Phillips (with sister Wendy and Chynna Phillips). Carnie, who has recently publicized a notable weight loss, welcomes celebrities into her kitchen to test and sample dishes. Her first guest: Sugar Ray lead vocalist and TV personality Mark McGrath, who helps her whip up a lasagna stuffed with mini meatballs.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

Hip Hop World (streaming on Prime Video): A music special hosted by Lenny Santiago doubles as a travelogue, as hip-hop stars DJ Khaled and Lola Brooke travel the world for inspiration, including trips to Jamaica and Paris.

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (streaming on Netflix): As in: kills on stage. Jimmy Carr directs and stars in his fourth comedy special for Netflix.

