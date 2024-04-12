Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

Something tells us we’re going to love (the entire, very extended) Leone family even more after the next Fire Country. Morena Baccarin guest stars as Sheriff Mickey Fox, a character who could go on to star in a spinoff, and per the logline, she has a surprising connection to the Leones. She’s Sharon’s (Diane Farr) sister, and as you can see in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 12 episode, having these two in a room together makes for a lot of awkwardness.

Mickey’s surprised when Sharon shows up at the sheriff’s station. “You called Vince but you got me,” Sharon says. “I brought the money that the inmates collected.” Mickey introduces her sister to Lieutenant Andy Kubiak (Alberto Frezza), who asks, “Is it true your dad was really a drug dealer?”

Sharon and Mickey then have to explain. Mickey’s father isn’t Sharon’s father. “He’s new here. He doesn’t know our whole sordid story,” Mickey says. Sharon disagrees with that description. Watch the full sneak peek above for more about their family, as well as the sisters catching up on what’s been going on in Sharon’s life as well as Bode’s (Max Thieriot).

In “Alert the Sheriff,” after a fire camp inmate escapes from Three Rock, Mickey is called to investigate. The episode is directed by series star, creator, and executive producer Max Thieriot.

“I had such an amazing time working with her because she’s a peer,” Farr told us of Baccarin. “Just to have another woman there who is like a peer, I think it’s great. It’s a male-dominated field, firefighting, and it’s one of the best representations I’ve seen of different races and different women and different sexual orientations in the house, but [Sharon] doesn’t have peers, so we can only hope there’ll be a lot more Morena.”

Executive producers Joan Rater and Tony Phelan previously said that the sheriff’s office will interact with Three Rock (the fire camp for inmates) and Station 42. “It’s such a natural kind of intersection of those worlds, and it’s really fun to get to know somebody at the sheriff’s office and to see the interaction of agencies,” Rater explained. “Morena’s amazing. We’re just so excited to explore that world.”

What do you think of what you’ve seen of Baccarin as Mickey so far and the sisters’ dynamic? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS