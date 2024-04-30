Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

Get ready for a “fire prom” when Edgewater’s residents gather at the Firefighters Ball, where smoldering secrets and relationships are set to ignite more drama. While there’s always action—Station 42 may be called to assist in a campaign fire scorching California—the focus in this week’s Fire Country is Three Rock, looking for a Hail Mary to keep it from being extinguished following news it’s to be shut down.

As the firefighters trade their uniforms for suits and beautiful gowns, Three Rock’s captain, Eve (Jules Latimer), takes charge, hoping to impress the visiting governor (Catherine Lough Haggquist). “Eve is really being the voice of Three Rock, and she’s come so far starting as this captain that nobody wanted and now it’s hers to save, which I think is great. It’s really in her hands. She’s going to do everything she can,” previews executive producer Tia Napolitano.

The inmates also attend, to show “these are heroes and good people who can interact with and benefit the community,” says Napolitano. The stakes are especially high for Bode (Max Thieriot).

“Three Rock has really served him well and it’s helped him be the best version of himself. He’s close to the people he loves, he’s doing all the right things. We’ve seen him come so far and I think everyone’s fear, especially given we’ve seen him in prison at the beginning of the season, is, ‘Oh God, where will Bode go if Three Rock closes and can he still be Bode 2.0 that he is today without this place?'” she continues. “So the fate of Bode and the fate of Three Rock are very much interlinked and have us rooting for, ‘Please stay open, please let Bode be okay.'”

The other five-alarm cause for concern? Town golden girl Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) is shocked when her estranged mother, Roberta (Paola Núñez), arrives at the gala—a surprise, courtesy of an invite from Gabi’s fiancé Diego (Rafael de la Fuente). “This is a woman who has her hands in everything and wants to talk to everyone, and getting to know people stirs up conflict and past issues between all of our characters,” explains Napolitano.

Roberta clocks the love triangle—Gabriela, Diego, and her past love Bode—which “simmers” with the season finale looming, according to the exec producer. Like everyone else, Roberta sees that “you can’t undo the way [Bode and Gabriela] look at each other. Even if she’s about to marry someone else, you’re still watching them look at each other and there’s just that chemistry that’s been there since the pilot.”

Roberta also inflames drama for her ex Manny (Kevin Alejandro). “The audience is, I think, going to lean in about, ‘Who were these people to each other? Who are they to each other now? Is there still a spark there? And don’t they both look their best in his tux and her dress?’ So I think that’s going to be a big piece of it as well,” says Napolitano. “Diego kind of invited the firecracker to the tinder.”

There will, of course, be Leone family drama—for Bode’s parents, Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr), as well as Vince’s brother, Luke (Michael Trucco). “We’re going to explode a secret about Luke’s involvement with Three Rock that’s going to spark family tensions,” reveals Napolitano.

Looking ahead to the finale, the EP knows, “We open Season 2 in an amazing noisy way with everyone in a different place, so we’ve got to top it. Season 3 has to be equally, if not more surprising. We want to give Bode as much agency as we possibly can. We want to end everyone in really surprising places and tee up a ton of conflict for us to open up in Season 3.”

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS