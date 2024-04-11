Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s work at Netflix is far from over. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are developing not one but two new shows for the streamer, according to Deadline.

The couple currently has two non-fiction shows in the works. The first series will center on Markle celebrating the “joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.” Selena + Chef executive producer Leah Hariton will serve as the showrunner with Michael Steed directing.

The second series will focus on the world of professional polo. The show was shot primarily at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, at The USPA National Polo Center. Prince Harry’s latest series will “pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level.”

Prince Harry has been an avid polo player for years, so this is right up his alley. Miloš Balać, who previously worked on Welcome to Wrexham, will serve as showrunner.

The Suits alum will executive produce both series, and Prince Harry will step in as an EP of the polo series. The shows are in the “early stages of production,” so release dates have not been revealed.

The shows are part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s $100 million Netflix deal under their Archewell Productions banner. Their bombshell docuseries Harry & Meghan debuted in 2022. They also executive produced the Live to Lead and Heart of Invictus docuseries for the streamer.

Prince Harry and Markle aren’t just sticking with non-fiction projects, though. The pair is set to adapt Carley Fortune’s Meet Me at the Lake romance novel after acquiring the film rights for the bestseller.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria revealed in February 2024 that Prince Harry and Markle have a “bunch” of projects in development at the streamer. “They have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they’re working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show, and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great,” Bejaria said, according to Deadline.

What do you think of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest Netflix projects?