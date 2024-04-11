The multiverse is about to take on an all-new meaning in Dark Matter. Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for its newest science-fiction drama, and it’s a doozy indeed. (Watch it above.)

The nine-episode series is based on the bestselling book by Blake Crouch and stars Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, and Oakes Fegley.

The story centers on a man named Jason Dessen (Edgerton) who has it all; he has an accomplished career as a professor and former physicist, and he has a loving wife, Daniela (Jennifer), and a son, Charlie (Fegley). However, one night, while he’s walking to his home in Chicago, he is drugged and abducted.

After he emerges from the mysterious science lab he’s woken up into, he finds himself in an alternate reality where he didn’t marry his wife and instead has an entirely different life — and it’s just one of the thousands of other versions of himself (some dangerous) that he’ll have to face if he hopes to ever find his original plane of existence.

Crouch adapts his own story here and serves as creator, showrunner, executive producer, and writer on the show.

The first two episodes of Dark Matter will debut on the streamer on Wednesday, May 8, and one additional episode will be added each Wednesday through June 26.

Dark Matter, May 8, Apple TV+