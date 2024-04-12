‘Secrets of the Hells Angels’: Plot to Kill Mick Jagger & More Shocking Revelations

The world’s most notorious biker club is the subject of a captivating new A&E docuseries called Secrets of the Hells Angels. Their checkered history over the decades has included its share of criminal activity and acts of violence.

Each episode brings insight from five former chapter presidents of the organization Charles “PeeWee” Goldsmith, Thomas Eriksen, Pat Matter, Matt Zanoskar, and George Christie. Viewers will also hear from law enforcement officers, undercover agents, victims, and others.

Noel Barger, ex-wife of former influential leader Sonny Barger, also opens up for the first time about his motives and why their relationship crumbled. The premiere explores how retired ATF agent Jay Dobyns risked life and limb going undercover to infiltrate the Hells Angels. Jenna Maguire, a female agent who played his “old lady,” goes on record for the first time. From there topics range from Cleveland Hells Angels division and an assassination plot to kill Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger to drug tales and rival bike club wars.

Despite serving as president of the Ventura, California chapter from 1978 to 2011, Christie was even taken aback by what is revealed in the show. We sat down with him to preview what was to come.

You’ve been part of other shows that delve into the Hell’s Angels. What do you think makes this one stand out to you?

George Christie: What caught my attention as I previewed the first couple of episodes was there was information that was new to me. Being that ATF agent Jay Dobson had someone who played his girlfriend, Jenna Maguire. I didn’t find out or realize until I viewed the first episode that she was an actual ATF agent. That never came up in any of the officer meetings subsequently Jay was an actual federal agent who was trying to infiltrate us. It caught me off guard and shocked me.

Being entrenched within the Hell’s Angels for so long, how has it been revisiting things through projects like this?

At 78 years old I reflect. I had my own personal losses in life. I relate a little bit better maybe. When it comes to the second episode the Cleveland chapter episode, that was really heard-hitting. I forgot about a lot of stuff. There are going to be things that haven’t been talked about before like bribing judges. These are things I was aware of, but reflecting now it’s different. When you’re immersed in it, it seems like it’s the things to do you don’t think about. Guys working with Danny Greene, the Irish gangster in Cleveland who was at war working both sides and [Clarence Crouch] Butch, who I had a personal relationship with. There was some gruesome stuff.

The show also will delve into the assassination plot for Mick Jagger, which I never knew about. That sounds crazy to me.

When the Altamont [concert] that is talked about took place [in 1969] I was running with a motorcycle club the Question Marks. Although I wasn’t at Altamont, I had a real insight into what transpired there. They were explaining to the band that if you’re going to take us [Hells Angels] on [for service] if anything negative transpires with lawsuits, criminal cases, whatever they have to be held accountable financially for. There was Meredith Hunter, the young black man who was there at the concert, who pointed a gun at the stage. I never got the story straight if he was firing or just pointing the gun. Alan Passaro saw what was transpiring and as a Hells Angel, stabbed Meredith, who subsequently died. He was indicted. I think how it was adjudicated was justifiable homicide. Well, we petitioned the Stones, and I was part of this, but we petitioned the Stones to give us the $50,000 for our court fees and expenses to represent and prevent Alan from going to prison. They decided they didn’t want to do it.

I blame Jagger for it. I didn’t think he wanted to be painted with the same brush and that they somehow supported this. I don’t think he realized we were going to be as serious about this as we became. We wanted our money and insisted on it. It boiled down to someone [from his camp] showing up at the 3rd St. [Hells Angels] clubhouse in New York. They said we were never getting that money. He made the mistake of lifting his shirt up and exposing a handgun. The members took the gun away from him and pistol-whipped him I believe. There were plans to blow up Jagger’s yacht. Butch from Cleveland was part of that team that was going to go after the yacht. Ultimately, though at the Senate Subcommittee, the fact was exposed. They called the Stones and said Jagger’s life was in jeopardy. There was a check delivered for $50,000 shortly after that. You’ll see what happens in the episode.

Sonny’s ex-wife speaks candidly for the first time, especially on such a big platform. What do you think will bring the insight we haven’t gotten before?

I think that Sonny has been on a pedestal for years, and I think some things are going to come out about him that will be distasteful. I find traditionally people that love the Hells Angels continue to love them and the people that hate them continue to hate them. A lot of people are going to have to reevaluate supporting some of the things he did. Sonny and I had a love-hate relationship. I knew him met him in the 1970s when he returned from prison and I was an up-and-comer in the club. I was someone who came out of the Marine Corps and worked for the Department of Defense. I liked to play by the rules. Sonny liked to bend the rules in his favor. So we had a lot of arguments. Noel is going to expose some things on a personal level.

What kind of impact do you think this docuseries will have?

I have created a historic record of my time on the outlaw motorcycle clubs. I stepped into it in 1966 I’m still involved in it although I’m no longer a club member, I work as an expert witness. I was just in a case last week as an expert witness in a shooting between Hells Angels and Mongols. I was on the defense team, so I’m still immersed in it. I’m not trying to glorify my life, but I’m not apologizing for it either. I think this is good. I think this will put on the record some new perspectives of what transpired, so there is a lot of ground they cover. I give my perspective. I still take the position that the Hell’s Angels is not a criminal organization. They are an organization with criminals in it.

Secrets of the Hell’s Angels premiere, April 14, 10/9c, A&E