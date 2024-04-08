Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Hulu’s latest romance is going to pull at your heartstrings. The Greatest Hits, premiering April 12 on Hulu, follows Harriet (Lucy Boynton) two years after the loss of her boyfriend, Max (David Corenswet), in a car accident. In TV Insider’s sneak peek video, Boynton and the rest of the Greatest Hits crew explain Harriet and Max’s unique love story.

“For the last two years, she’s realized every time she has a song that they listened to together, she’s thrown back in time,” Boynton says. Harriet believes that if “she can try something new every time she goes back, she will find a way to save him.”

Ned Benson, the writer and director of The Greatest Hits, notes that Max was the “epitome of what love was supposed to be” for Harriet. “Because she never got the chance to see the relationship out, she’s kind of stuck to relive those moments over and over,” he adds.

The film explores Harriet’s journey with her grief. Corenswet explains Harriet’s main struggle is “the past that she lost” and “the potential future and whether she can just decide to move on and live her life.” The Greatest Hits marks a reunion for Boynton and Corenswet, who starred in Netflix‘s The Politician together.

Austin Crute, who plays Harriet’s best friend, Morris, is determined for Harriet to live in the present tense. “Morris is a support system for her to get her back to her real self,” Crute says.

In the present day, Harriet will cross paths with a potential new love interest, played by The Umbrella Academy‘s Justin H. Min. “They’re mirrors of each other in a lot of ways,” Min says of his character. “They’re both trying to figure out a way to move forward together, living in the here and now, in this present moment. Not being caught up in the past.”

For Benson, he wanted to “explore how we handle romantic relationships, past loves versus present loves, and how we hang on to the past.” Will Harriet cling to her past with Max or let him go and step forward into her future without him?

The Greatest Hits, Streaming Premiere, April 12, Hulu