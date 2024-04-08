WWE ‘WrestleMania’ 40’s Best Moments: The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns & More

The second time was the charm for Cody Rhodes, who dethroned rival Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Sunday in Philadelphia. WWE took over Lincoln Financial Field over two nights with the biggest question looming. Would the son of the “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes finish the story and do something his dad never did? Answer: A resounding yes.

Cody’s wife Brandi Rhodes surprised fans in his entrance and gave him a kiss for good luck. The fans popped at the bell when champion and challenger came face-to-face, fully invested in what they’d waited a year to see one more time. From there, it was a slow burn before things picked up in a big way. Outside interference began with first Jimmy Uso and then Jey Uso. From there, it was Solo, who was neutralized by John Cena. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would not stand for Cena preventing Reigns’ victory and hitting his “Rock Bottom” move.

Help came for Cena in the form of Seth Rollins in his old Shield attire. Lights faded to black to reveal The Undertaker to take out Rock. With The Bloodline out of the picture, Rhodes delivered one last Cross Rhodes to end the 1,316 reign of Reigns. The celebration marked a new era for WWE with other talent, family, and executives flooding the ring to join the victory celebration. Rhodes presented the gold to his mama Rhodes in a touching scene.

The journey to finishing the story was not easy for Rhodes as during Night 1 of WrestleMania the “American Nightmare” fell to The Rock. Rock, who had his first match in eight years, teamed with his cousin Reigns against Rhodes and Rollins. A “Final Boss” People’s Elbow finished off Rhodes. The board member pushed his weight around with the referee, bullying and threatening his job throughout the main event.

For the jacked Hollywood heavyweight, being back in the ring was like riding a bike. The Rock went all in for his in-ring return, spending 12 weeks in a training camp with wrestlers and even having rings shipped by WWE to places like Hawaii and Los Angeles to get those reps in. The Rock and Reigns win meant it was “Bloodline Rules” between Reigns and Rhodes on Night 2.

See how the rest of the two history-making shows unfolded below.

Night 1

Saturday kicked off with a rousing National Anthem sung by Grammy-winner and Bel-Air star Coco Jones. For the opening show video, WWE enlisted the talents of Meek Mill. Paul Levesque, chief content officer, made his statement at the top of the event that this was a new era in the company’s history, hoping to move past the mess former chairman Vince McMahon left behind. Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs, Vandessa Hudgens, Wale, Druski, and George Kittle were among the famous faces in the crowd.

The Man Meets Mami

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch to start WrestleMania Saturday. They delivered one of the best matches of their respective careers. Ripley was hyped with her entrance music played live by Motionless in White. Lynch wore gear adorned with quotes from her recently released memoir like armor.

Commentary revealed she had battled strep throat and a 102 fever heading into the match. It was Ripley’s power against the fight of the “Irish Lasskicker” with the champ frustrated, unable to put her challenger away early on. It was Ripley who was able to put her challenger away with a second Riptide. Lynch mentioned in the past that her current WWE contract is up in two months, so we’ll see what is next for the popular performer.

Six-Pack Challenge

Finn Balor and Damien Priest lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a chaotic six-pack ladder match. They had to contend with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, The Miz and R-Truth, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, and Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. When the dust settled, the gold was no longer Undisputed as Waller and Theory secured the SmackDown titles. R-Truth was able to grab the Raw titles for his team, Awesome Truth.

Jason Kelce & Lane Johnson Make Rey Play

A year after Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio battled his son Dominik Mysterio, the two found themselves on opposite sides again with Andrade and Santos Escobar as their respective partners. The teams were flanked by their crews the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma. Men in Philidelphia Eagles branded Mysterio masks helped the luchador get revenge on his familia. During the celebration, the two mystery figures revealed themselves as footballers Travis Kelsey and Lane Johnson. Yes, the recently retired Kelsey took his shirt off in the 50-degree Philly cold. That is commitment.

Un-Brotherly Love

“Main Event” Jey Uso took down his brother Jimmy Uso. Jimmy suckered his twin into thinking he wanted to rectify their brotherhood, but it was not to be. His dastardly tactics didn’t stop Jey from scoring the win with a “Yeet” looking splash. Lil Wayne seconded Jey to the ring.

The Storm Has Arrived

Jade Cargill made her big debut (outside Royal Rumble) to team up with Bianca Belair and Naomi. “The Big 3” defeated Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. The finish came with the impressive Cargill hitting Jaded on Kai.

Sami Zayn Overthrows Gunther

Before heading out to the ring, Zayn spent some time with his wife and child. He then had a moment with his trainer for the fight in Chad Gable and shared a hug with best friend Kevin Owens. It was your classic underdog story that ended with one final Helluva kick, and Zayn ending the 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign of the “Ring General.” He was able to celebrate the win with his wife ringside.

Night 2

WrestleMania Sunday’s festivities started with The War and Treaty’s powerhouse rendition of “God Bless America.” Former exec Stephanie McMahon returned to WWE TV for the first time since leaving her post as co-chief executive officer and chairwoman last summer. She sent a strong message that this was the first WrestleMania of the “Paul Lesque Era.” WWE clearly wants everyone to know there is no Vince McMahon influence here. Among the celebs in the house for the second night were Michael Che, George Kittle, T-Pain, Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh and WWE Rivals host Gabriel Iglesias.

Damian Priest Strikes Gold

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship opened the action for Night 2 of WrestleMania with Rollins pulling double-duty, teaming with Rhodes the night before, and then defending against Drew McIntyre. An injured CM Punk served as a guest commentator. In the opening minute of the match, McIntyre almost ended it with a Claymore Kick. Rollins fired back with a Curbstomp. Various near-falls on both sides followed until McIntyre finally finished off Rollins. An emotional scene as the last time the Scotsman won the title it was in front of no fans during the COVID-era. He then antagonized Punk enough to get him to react and use his arm brace on him. This gave Priest the opening he needed to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase and dethrone McIntyre.

Philly Turns Into Dudleyville

Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins with B-Fab battled Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar with Scarlett in a Philidelphia street fight. WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg was the special commentator and fellow Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley stepped in as special ref. I wouldn’t say Bubba was impartial, encouraging the Street Profits and Lashley to get the tables in Dudley style. The end came with a Ford frog splash.

Knight Beats Styles, Yeah

LA Knight and AJ Styles did not waste any time brawling at the bell. The heated feud carried over after the two broke out into a fight during WrestleMania’s media morning earlier in the week. The leader of the “Yeah Movement” was able to fight back after getting backdropped on the exposed floor. Knight stopped Styles’ barrage with his finisher Blunt Force Trauma.

Logan Primed

Logan Paul continued his streak of delivering on the grand stage putting his United States Championship on the line against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Owens drove Orton in a golf cart to the ring as any bud would. The two worked on the champ together for a bit before things broke down. Paul’s friend Speed dressed as a Prime mascot helped his friend. Unfortunately for him, he felt the brunt of an Orton beatdown and RKO. The efforts allowed the champ to retain after a splash on Owens.

Bayley Gains Control

Things were personal between WWE Women’s Champion Io Sky and Bayley. Kicked out of her own group Damage CTRL, Bayley had plenty of reasons to want to beat the “Genius of the Sky.” The former friends exchanged finishing moves and near-falls. Bayley drove Sky into the ground with a Rose Plant to win the Women’s Championship in an emotional moment.