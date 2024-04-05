Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Longtime Hollywood couple Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have called it quits … and did so last year. On April 5, the former couple announced via their Instagram Stories that they ended their marriage in 2023.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” their statement read, which included a photo of Cohen and Fisher in tennis gear. “In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting of our family’s wish for privacy.”

The Wedding Crashers star first met the Borat comedian in 2002, but they didn’t marry until 2010. They have three children together.

Before announcing their 2023 split, Fisher appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in February 2024 and revealed her Valentine’s Day tradition with Cohen.

“Every year Sacha does give me a card that’s like, ‘Happy Valentine’s from… ’ and then there’s a massive question mark,” the actress said. “As if anybody else would send me … as if I have any other Valentines. I’m a mother of three. I mean, I’m always like, ‘Ooooh. So many men.’ ”

Cohen and Fisher shared the screen once during their marriage. They starred in The Brothers Grimsby together in 2016, which also starred Rebel Wilson, Mark Strong, and Penélope Cruz.

The couple’s divorce announcement comes amid Cohen’s latest controversy. Wilson alleged in her memoir Rebel Rising that Cohen asked her to perform a lewd act that wasn’t originally in the script. Cohen has adamantly denied Wilson’s claim. “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” his rep said in a statement to People.