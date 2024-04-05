Game of Thrones‘ latest HBO spinoff is getting to work as the premium cabler has started announcing cast members for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

Below, we’re rounding up everything we know about the highly anticipated project so far, from casting and creatives to the premiere date, and more. Stay tuned as new details surface for more updates.

What Is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight About?

The official logline of the series states, “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

In other words, this series is closer in the timeline to Game of Thrones than House of the Dragon, which is set roughly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The show is based on George R.R. Martin‘s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Who Will Star in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight?

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell have officially been cast as the central duo, Ser Duncan the Tall, a.k.a. Dunk, and Egg. Claffey is an actor and former Connacht Rugby player with credits in shows such as Apple TV+‘s Bad Sisters and Wreck. He’s slated to star alongside Cillian Murphy in Small Things Like These and Season 3 of Netflix‘s Vikings: Valhalla.

Meanwhile, Ansell began acting at the age of four in ITV’s Emmerdale. His other credits include The Midwich Cuckoos, Christmas on a Mistletoe Farm, and he most recently portrayed young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Who Is Making A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight?

The series is written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker. Meanwhile, additional executive producers include Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw.

When Will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight Premiere?

There is no premiere date currently slated for this series, but as work gets underway, we’ll be sure to keep you updated about when the show will arrive.