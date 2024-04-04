‘Chicago Fire’: Michael Bradway Joins Season 12 in Recurring Role

Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

Chicago Fire continues to shake up its cast as TV newcomer Michael Bradway (Marked Men) is set to join the NBC drama in a recurring role.

As reported by Deadline, Bradway will play charming firefighter Jack Damon and is expected to make his first appearance in episode 10, airing next Wednesday, April 10. While the role is currently in a recurring capacity, Deadline reports he could potentially become a series regular next season.

Bradway joins the show amid a series of casting changes. On Friday, March 29, it was reported that Acapulco actress Jocelyn Hudon has joined the cast in a recurring role as a new paramedic.

These new hires come after the exits of Chicago Fire regulars Alberto Rosende (Gallo), who only appeared in the first episode of Season 12, and Kara Killmer (Sylvie), who departed on the February 28 episode to start a new life in Portland, Oregon, with her new husband, Jesse Spencer’s Matt Casey.

In addition, last week saw the final episode for Rome Flynn (Derrick), who ended his run after just six episodes. His character broke down and told Stella Kid (Miranda Rae Mayo) that he needed to leave to enter treatment after having withdrawals from prescription drugs.

As for Bradway, his role in Chicago Fire marks his television debut. He previously starred in the short films Piece and Tino and is set to feature in the upcoming movie Marked Men, directed by Nick Cassavetes and co-starring Alexander Ludwig.

“Got to be a part of the Chicago Fire Family for Season 12! Can’t wait for you guys to see it next week!” Bradway wrote on his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 3.

NBC recently renewed all three One Chicago series — Chicago Med (for Season 10), Chicago Fire (for Season 13), and Chicago P.D. (for Season 12). The three shows are produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.