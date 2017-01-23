Alec Baldwin Will Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for Record 17th Time

NBC announced today the upcoming guest hosts and musical guests for its iconic late-night comedy-variety series Saturday Night Live. SNL will return in February with back-to-back shows, beginning with the Feb. 4 installment that finds Kristen Stewart making her guest-hosting debut. Stewart can next be seen in the feature film Personal Shopper. Also making her first SNL appearance on Feb. 4 will be musical guest Alessia Cara, whose breakthrough hit “Here” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and is certified double-platinum.

Then, on the Feb. 11 episode of SNL, Alec Baldwin, who appears in a voice role in the upcoming animated film Boss Baby, will make his record-breaking 17th appearance as guest host. Obviously, Baldwin has appeared on the show several other times recently in his popular and critically acclaimed portrayals of President Donald Trump, who has gone on to angrily denounce Baldwin and SNL via Twitter. It seems very likely that Baldwin’s hilarious Trump persona will make an appearance on the episode, and it should be interesting to see what the president thinks.

RELATED: Saturday Night Live‘s Presidential Coverage Over the Years

Joining Baldwin on Feb. 11 will be musical guest Ed Sheeran, returning for his second time as musical guest.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c Live, NBC