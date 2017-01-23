Alec Baldwin Will Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for Record 17th Time

Jeff Pfeiffer
Comments
Saturday Night Live - Season 42 - Alec Baldwin as President Elect Donald J. Trump during the Trump Press Conference Cold Open
Will Heath/NBC
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Felicity Jones" Episode 1715 -- Pictured: Alec Baldwin as President Elect Donald J. Trump during the Trump Press Conference Cold Open on January 14th, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Saturday Night Live

 More

NBC announced today the upcoming guest hosts and musical guests for its iconic late-night comedy-variety series Saturday Night LiveSNL will return in February with back-to-back shows, beginning with the Feb. 4 installment that finds Kristen Stewart making her guest-hosting debut. Stewart can next be seen in the feature film Personal Shopper. Also making her first SNL appearance on Feb. 4 will be musical guest Alessia Cara, whose breakthrough hit “Here” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and is certified double-platinum.

Then, on the Feb. 11 episode of SNL, Alec Baldwin, who appears in a voice role in the upcoming animated film Boss Baby, will make his record-breaking 17th appearance as guest host. Obviously, Baldwin has appeared on the show several other times recently in his popular and critically acclaimed portrayals of President Donald Trump, who has gone on to angrily denounce Baldwin and SNL via Twitter. It seems very likely that Baldwin’s hilarious Trump persona will make an appearance on the episode, and it should be interesting to see what the president thinks.

RELATED: Saturday Night Live‘s Presidential Coverage Over the Years

Joining Baldwin on Feb. 11 will be musical guest Ed Sheeran, returning for his second time as musical guest.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c Live, NBC

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Saturday Night Live where to stream

Saturday Night Live

Alec Baldwin

Kristen Stewart




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Michael C. Hall in Dexter: New Blood - 'The Family Business'
1
‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Cast, Premiere Date & Everything Else We Know So Far
Jared Padalecki as Camden Casey and Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 5
2
Jared Padalecki Debuts on ‘Fire Country’ — See Him as Bode’s Boss in New Promo
Emma Samms and Anthony Geary, Emma Samms and Tristin Rogers — 'General Hospital'
3
‘GH’s Emma Samms on Role Quincy Jones’ Music Played in Holly’s Love Stories
Meri, Janelle, Kody, Christine, and Robyn Brown of 'Sister Wives'
4
Should ‘Sister Wives’ Come to an End Now?
SNL: John Belushi, Laraine Newman, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Gilda Radner, 1970s, (1975-).
5
‘Saturday Night Live’ 50th Anniversary Special: What to Know