‘9-1-1’ Goes Full Poseidon, NCAA Sweet 16, Second Life for ‘Rust,’ Meet the Baxters

The 9-1-1 disaster-movie arc aboard a capsized cruise ship reaches its climax. The NCAA men’s basketball championship enters the Sweet 16 round (women’s games start Friday). The downbeat crime drama American Rust, canceled by Showtime, gets a second season on Prime Video. For uplift, Prime Video presents the faith-based family drama The Baxters.

9-1-1

8/7c

Whether you think this first-responder melodrama is at its best or worst during its season-opening Big Events—this week’s Ask Matt column aired both sides of the argument—there’s no doubting they took quite a swing replicating the classic down-is-up capsizing of a cruise ship in an homage to The Poseidon Adventure. The film gave nightmares as a kid to Athena (Angela Bassett), but now the honeymooning police officer is in charge, along with firefighter husband Bobby (Peter Krause), of keeping her fellow passengers safe while seeking a way to be rescued. Back on land, Hen (Aisha Hinds) is still trying to raise the alarm about the MIA ship, willing to break protocol to find her friends.

March Madness

March Madness continues with the men’s Sweet 16 round in prime time. The action begins at 7 pm/ET on CBS, with No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Clemson, followed at approximately 9:30 pm/ET by the matchup of No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Alabama. On TBS, simulcast on truTV, No. 1 UConn faces No. 5 San Diego State at 7:30 pm/ET, followed by No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Illinois at approximate 10 pm/ET. Eight more teams play on Friday, with the surviving Elite Eight moving on to games on Saturday and Sunday. The women’s Sweet 16 begins Friday on ESPN.

American Rust

Season Premiere

The grim drama about corruption and crime in the Rust Belt town of Buell, Pennsylvania, returns for a second season on a new platform after Showtime dropped the series. Jeff Daniels is back as embattled former police chief Del Harris, now a Pittsburgh detective under scrutiny for his past misdeeds, with Maura Tierney as his sullen soulmate Grace Poe. She’s seeking justice—which the series’ subtitle suggests is a big ask—for her son Billy (Alex Neustaedter), who spent time behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit. The mystery this season involves a series of murders that may be connected to a major fracking company. Del’s new partner, tough Pittsburgh Homicide detective Angela Burgos, is played by Dexter’s Luna Lauren Velez.

The Baxters

Series Premiere

If Rust sounds too downbeat, those seeking uplift during Holy Week might be more inclined to gravitate toward a wholesome, faith-based family drama based on Karen Kingsbury’s Redemption series. Executive producer Roma Downey (Touched by an Angel) co-stars with Ted McGinley as Elizabeth and John Baxter, rocks and role models for their five adult children and their families. The first season deals with the family crisis when daughter Kari (Ali Cobrin) struggles with saving her marriage after learning her husband Tim (Brandon Hirsch) is having an affair with one of his college students. Kathie Lee Gifford guest-stars, with her grown-up daughter Cassidy Gifford part of the regular cast.

We Were the Lucky Ones

Series Premiere

An exceedingly earnest yet ultimately moving WWII drama, based on Georgia Hunter’s novel fictionalizing a true story, depicts over eight chapters the ordeal of the Jewish Kurc family from Poland, when they’re swept up and torn apart by the Nazi invasion of their country. The large cast includes Logan Lerman (Hunters) as Addy, a musical prodigy who becomes separated from his family and spends years seeking word of their fate, and Joey King (The Act) as sister Halina, who takes refuge in a Soviet-occupied region of Poland but never stops fighting on behalf of her loved ones. Launches with three episodes.

