Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Opens Up About Their Life Amid Dementia Battle

Just days after celebrating Bruce Willis‘ 69th birthday, the Die Hard star’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, has shared a sweet photo to mark their 15th wedding anniversary.

The British model took to Instagram on Thursday, March 21, where she posted an intimate photo which shows her smiling at the camera while Bruce leans in for a kiss. She also wrote a heartfelt message alongside the pic, sharing her love for her husband amid his battle with Frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

“Today marks our 15th wedding anniversary! And today, I can make a choice. I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it,” Emma wrote. “I call this the “remarkable reframe.” What I know is there is so much to celebrate.”

She continued, “Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever. We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters. We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration. And simply, I just love and adore the man I married. I’m so proud of what we have and continue to create. So, happy crystal anniversary to us!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis)

Emma and Bruce met in 2007 at their mutual trainer’s gym and soon began dating. “When we first met, I was surprised at how charming and how funny he was — and extremely handsome,” Emma told People in a 2020 interview.

“I was already in love with her,” Bruce added.

The pair married on March 21, 2009, in the Turks and Caicos Islands, though the ceremony was not legally binding, and they married again in a civil ceremony in Beverly Hills six days later.

Emma and Bruce have two daughters together, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, and Emma is also a stepmother to Bruce’s three elder daughters, Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

Bruce, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023, celebrated his 69th birthday on Tuesday, March 19, and his family shared a series of loving messages.

“He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good. Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving,” Emma wrote on social media.