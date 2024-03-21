Everything We Know About ‘Renegade Nell,’ Disney’s New Fantasy-Adventure Series

Adventure awaits in Disney+‘s Renegade Nell, an all-new action-adventure fantasy series starring Derry Girls‘ Louisa Harland as the titular Nell Jackson, a woman on the run who gets help from a magical friend.

Renegade Nell follows Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman who finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind (Ted Lasso‘s Nick Mohammed) appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.

The magical Billy gives Nell powers that help her win any battle. Clips from the trailer show Nell throwing grown men with ease as she stages highway robberies and runs from her adversaries.

Ahead of the series’ release later this month, here’s everything there is to know about this new Disney fantasy tale.

Renegade Nell Cast & Creators

Harland and Mohammed are joined by Joely Richardson as Lady Eularia Moggerhangar, Frank Dillane as Charles Devereux/Isambard Tulley, Alice Kremelberg as Sofia Wilmot, Ényì Okoronkwo as Rasselas, Jake Dunn as Thomas Blancheford, Bo Bragason as Roxy Trotter, Florence Keen as George Trotter, Adrian Lester as Robert Hennessey, Earl of Poynton, Pip Torrens as Lord Blancheford, and Craig Parkinson as Sam Jackson.

Renegade Nell was created by Sally Wainright, creator of Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax, and more. Wainwright wrote Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, with Emme Hoy writing Episodes 6 and 8 and Georgia Christou writing Episode 7.

The BAFTA-winning Wainwright reunites with director Ben Taylor (of Sex Education) on the series. Taylor directs Episodes 1 and 2, with Amanda Brotchie directing Episodes 3, 4 and 5 and MJ Delaney directing Episodes 6, 7 and 8.

Renegade Nell Trailer

Call her a criminal, call her a hero. Just don’t call her Nellie! Nell can’t be contained no matter how hard her enemies try in the Renegade Nell trailer above, which shows the man she’s accused of murdering and the woman hellbent on revenge in the aftermath, Sofia Wilmot. She’s determined to make Nell meet her end.

The Renegade Nell trailer also shows how Nell’s powers work. Mohammed’s Billy Blind, a Tinker Bell-sized fairy, flies into Nell’s mouth and her powers activate from there. It’s as if Billy is the one with the powers, but they can only be used with a human host. When that happens, her pupils fully dilate and the hair on her arms stick straight up like a tingling spidey sense. Nell embraces the newfound abilities, but is confounded by Billy’s existence.

“Why are you here?” Nell asks Billy, who replies, “I can only assume that your life is very important!”

We’ll find out why Nell got these powers, and why someone would want to frame her for murder, when Renegade Nell premieres.

Renegade Nell Release Date

Speaking of release dates, Renegade Nell will premiere on Friday, March 29 on Disney+. There is a total of eight episodes in the new fairytale, with all eight episodes dropping at once.

Renegade Nell is executive produced by Faith Penhale, Will, Johnston Louise Mutter, Sally Wainwright, Ben Taylor, and Johanna Devereaux.

Renegade Nell, Series Premiere, Friday, March 29, Disney+