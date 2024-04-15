‘Orlando Bloom: To the Edge’: How a Major Childhood Accident Led to Adrenaline-Packed Docuseries

Kate Hahn
Comments
Orlando Bloom in 'Orlando Bloom: To the Edge' Episode 2 - 'Wingsuit'
Preview
Peacock

“I never feel so alive as being so close to death,” Orlando Bloom confesses in the first of the three-part adventure series Orlando Bloom: To the Edge. To get that thrill, the Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean movie star tries out some very risky sports. “A big part of doing all of this is so I can be on that edge…but safely.”

Supporting from the ground is Bloom’s wife, Katy Perry. His childhood BFF Kris Gifford, who was at his side during a youthful accident that could have paralyzed the actor, also joins in. “Growing up, I was addicted to the adrenaline rush and never thought about the consequences,” Bloom admits.

Kicking off his trilogy of terror is wingsuiting—skydiving in a special jumpsuit that adds lift so you can glide longer before opening your chute. The goal: fly three miles over the Pacific Ocean and land on the beach. Bloom must conquer, as he puts it, the “thousand what-ifs rushing through my mind.”

After, he heads to the Bahamas’ 663-foot-deep Dean’s Blue Hole. His aim: freedive (plunge deep on one breath) to 100 feet. His teacher is 26-year-old Camila Jaber, Mexico’s record holder (82 meters, or 269 feet). Bloom had been practicing his breathing, but a session on the beach brings him to tears. “It was a minefield of trying to let go and being comfortable with the discomfort.”

'American Idol' Bombshell: Katy Perry Leaving Show After 7 Seasons
Related

'American Idol' Bombshell: Katy Perry Leaving Show After 7 Seasons

Orlando Bloom: To the Edge premieres Thursday, April 18 on Peacock with all three episodes. Each episode clocks in at one hour long.

Helping create the wild ride are Bloom, Adam Karasick, Al Berman, Robert Simonds, Noah Fogelson, Jason Goldberg, and Scott Weintrob as executive producers, with Matthew Akers, Jamie Bovshow, and Susan Hoenig as co-executive producers. The series is produced by STX Television and Amazing Owl.

Orlando Bloom: To the Edge, Series Premiere Thursday, April 18, Peacock

Orlando Bloom: To the Edge

Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Amy Schneider in 'Jeopardy!'
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider’s Selection for ‘Masters’ Tournament Sparks Backlash
Kevin McGarry
2
‘WCTH’ Aftershow: Kevin McGarry on Lucas’ Return and Nathan & Elizabeth
Ryan Seacrest - American Idol 2024 Top 20 Night
3
‘American Idol’ Top 20 Reveal Brings Some Shocking Exits (RECAP)
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni
4
‘Law & Order: SVU’: 13 Important NYC Locations From the Series
Gloria Reuben as Jeanie Boulet — 'ER' Season 5
5
Gloria Reuben Remembers ‘ER’: ‘Every Episode Was the Real Stuff’