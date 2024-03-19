‘NCIS: Sydney’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

NCIS is going back down under for another go!

NCIS: Sydney has been renewed for a second season, by both CBS and Paramount+ Australia. Production will begin this spring in Sydney, Australia, with the show set to return as part of the 2024-2025 season.

“The global power of the NCIS franchise became even stronger on broadcast and streaming with the addition of NCIS: Sydney,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Our American viewers have fully embraced these engaging characters, unique stories and the fabulous Australian scenery. We are thrilled to bring this show back to CBS next season and spend even more time down under.”

Added Morgan O’Neill, executive producer and showrunner for Endemol Shine Australia, “We’re beyond stoked with the response to the first season of the show, both in Australia and around the world, and that the team at NCIS: Sydney is returning for a second season. We’re especially thrilled to invite our audience deeper into the lives of our core team, peeling back the layers to find out what really makes them tick. This will be even more important as we see the bonds of the new family tested to breaking point in the face of a much more potent enemy looming on the horizon … ”

NCIS: Sydney sees rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, where a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) have been grafted into a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. It stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes.

Season 1 ended with JD (Lasance) letting a wanted criminal (Georgina Haig) go free (and armed!) after he relied on her to help get his son back from a kidnapper. Before she left him, she gave him the kidnapper’s phone and suggested he use it to “phone a friend. You might be surprised who answers.” So who did? The Department of Defense’s Rankin (Lewis Fitz-Gerald). Mackey (Swann) and the others stared him down as his phone rang back at HQ.

“If we go again, I spoke to the showrunner about his ideas as to where he wants to take the show and where he’d want to pick it up. It’s awesome. It’s super exciting where they want to go, and obviously, the relationship’s now opened up with his son and his ex-wife and the team,” Lasance told TV Insider after the Season 1 finale. “It’s game on now, which is great. So it’s exciting for the show and the characters to see where they’re going to go.”

Sydney is the fifth series in the NCIS franchise, which includes the still-airing NCIS (in its 21st season) and Hawai’i (in its third), as well as the already-ended Los Angeles and New Orleans. The franchise reaches its 1,000th episode with the April 15 episode of NCIS.

The drama, part of the hit franchise, was the No. 1 new show of the fall. Season 1 debuted on November 14, 2023, on CBS in the United States, and the series premiere reached over 10.2 million viewers on linear in the U.S., including an encore episode. It currently ranks as the No. 3 new series of the 2023-2024 season, behind Tracker (already renewed for a second season) and Elsbeth.

NCIS: Sydney is produced for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia and distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution. O’Neill, Sara Richardson, and Michele Bennett are executive producers.

NCIS: Sydney, Season 2, TBA, CBS