‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Preview: Taylor Selfridge Worries Cory Wharton Could Cheat on Her (VIDEO)

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are getting honest about their relationship in this Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 sneak peek, which TV Insider can exclusively reveal. The couple, who met on the MTV series Ex on the Beach, sit down with relationship coach Michaiah Dominguez in the March 20 episode.

Cory admits he was “starstruck” by Taylor when they first met, but admits that he knew “she was mine before we even got there.” Michaiah soon asks about Cory and Taylor’s life together off camera.

“We were up and down at the beginning. We were breaking up, getting back together,” Taylor says candidly. According to Taylor, Cory “wanting to be single” was at the root of their splits.

“I’ve never been great with commitment,” Cory confesses. Taylor responds, “And I’m very committed. Like, when I’m with somebody, I’m with somebody.”

Cory adds, “That’s what I love about her, too. I don’t have to worry about her messing with somebody behind my back.”

When Michaiah asks Taylor if she ever worries about Cory, Taylor replies, “Yes.” The mom-of-two admits she’s “been cheated on in every relationship” in the past. Michaiah doesn’t hesitate to follow up and ask whether or not Cory has been unfaithful to Taylor. The preview cuts off before Taylor reveals the answer.

Cory and Taylor have been dating since 2017. They have two daughters, Mila, 3, and Maya, 1. Cory also shares daughter Ryder, 6, with ex Cheyenne Floyd, who also stars in the new season of the MTV series.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion takes place from the series’ first international destination, Cartagena, Colombia. In addition to Cory and Taylor, the 12-episode season also includes Teen Mom familiar faces Maci and Taylor McKinney, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, Jade Cline and Sean Austin, Cheyenne and Zach Davis, Kayla Sessler and Ryan Leigh, Mackenzie McKee and Khesanio Hall, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, and Kiaya Elliot.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Wednesdays, 8/7c, MTV