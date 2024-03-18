‘Access Hollywood’ Host Scott Evans to Guest Star on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Access Hollywood host Scott Evans, who also helms the Peacock reality series Couple to Throuple, is set to make his soap opera debut this week on an episode of Days of Our Lives.

According to MichaelFairmanTV, Evans will appear on the Thursday, March 21, episode in a currently unspecified role. According to the teasers, the episode will see Leo (Greg Rikaart) coming up with his next gossip column while Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe (James Reynolds) return home to a mini-celebration hosted by Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Steve (Stephen Nichols).

Evans taped his episode last fall (the show tapes months in advance of airing) and posed for a photo alongside Rikaart, Harry, Reynolds, and Mary Beth Evans (Kayla).

Since 2015, Evans has served as a senior correspondent for Access Hollywood. His other credits include Access Daily, World of Dance, America’s Big Deal, and, most recently, the Peacock dating series Couple to Throuple, which involves romantic couples experimenting with polyamory.

In addition to his hosting roles, Evans has also had brief acting parts in the television films Holiday in Santa Fe and Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas, plus a 2017 episode of the Starz crime drama Power.

Long-time soap fans might be familiar with another Scott Evans, the actor who played police officer Oliver Fish on ABC’s One Life to Live, and, more recently, one of the Kens in the Barbie movie.

The two Evans’ attended last week’s 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards and made fun of this confusion while hanging out in the green room. “Is that me?” both men said to each other in a video (watch below) host Scott Evans posted to X (formerly Twitter).

What do you call a group of Scott Evans?! @thescottevans pic.twitter.com/TaTtueuWnm — Scott Evans (@iamscottevans) March 15, 2024

Viewers most recently saw actor Scott Evans perform “I’m Just Ken” alongside Ryan Gosling at the 2024 Academy Awards. He also starred as James in the Prime Video romantic comedy series With Love, which was canceled in November 2023 after two seasons.