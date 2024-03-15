‘9-1-1’ Premiere Sparks Ratings Boost With Move to ABC

Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

While nothing felt different onscreen for 9-1-1 with its move to ABC (from Fox) for Season 7, was there any change in the ratings? (The show also changed nights, from Mondays to Thursdays, though it remains at 8/7c.)

The Season 7 premiere, on March 14, was watched by 5.02 million and scored a 0.61 rating in the important 18-49 demo. So how does that compare to the previous seasons? We did a comparison.

The Season 7 numbers are up from the Season 6 finale’s 4.321 million viewers and 0.55 rating, which were down from the Season 6 premiere’s 4.815 million viewers and 0.69 rating. The season averaged 4.698 million viewers and a 0.59 rating. Still very impressive!

Ratings did dip between Seasons 3 and 4, 4 and 5, and 5 and 6, but they rose between Seasons 1 and 2 and 2 and 3. So far, its most-watched and highest-rated episode is the Season 2 premiere on Sunday, September 23, 2018 (after a football doubleheader), with 9.827 million viewers and a 2.56 rating. After that, the series premiere on January 3, 2018, was the highest-rated (1.78 rating), followed by Season 1 Episode 3 on January 17, 2018 (1.77 rating), and the most-watched was Season 3 Episode 14 on April 13, 2020 (7.634 million viewers), followed by Season 3 Episode 2 on September 30, 2019 (7.463 million viewers).

As for how 9-1-1 did compared to the rest of the time slot on its new night, it came in behind in viewers in the 8/7c hour to CBS‘ comedies (Young Sheldon‘s 6.46 million and Ghosts‘ 5.51 million, splitting the hour), but it did win in the key demo with that 0.61 rating. Law & Order, with Tony Goldwyn‘s debut as the new DA Nicholas Baxter (let us know what you thought of him here), was watched by 4.06 million and scored a 0.32 rating. Overall on the night, 9-1-1 was third in viewers and first in the key demo.

Also premiering new seasons on March 14 on ABC were Grey’s Anatomy (3.69 million viewers, 0.54 rating) and Station 19 (2.83 million viewers, 0.36 rating). Both were down from their last season premieres.

Did you tune in to the 9-1-1 Season 7 premiere? What did you think?

