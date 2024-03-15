‘Days of our Lives’ Star Greg Vaughan Hospitalized With Medical Emergency

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Greg Vaughan, who fans best know as Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives, has opened up about a health scare he suffered while on a spring break trip to Colorado with his three sons.

The Daytime Emmy-winning actor took to Instagram on Thursday, March 14, where he revealed he had been hospitalized after falling ill with severe altitude sickness. He also shared photos of himself in the medical facility with tubes coming out of his nose.

“Life is like a box of chocolates, “you never know whatcha gonna get!”” Vaughan wrote in the caption, referencing the famous Forrest Gump line. “I’ve said more than a few times, I truly feel like I work & live in a Soap Opera! This trip was nothing short of another great Vaughan adventure!”

The long-time soap star detailed what happened, explaining how after the first day of his Colorado trip, he was “experiencing shortness of breath climbing a few flights of stairs, wheezy, some congestion after some cold, snowy conditions, and a headache developing.”

Hoping to get a good night’s rest so he could be fit for the next day, Vaughan said he “drank a bottle of Pedialyte and NyQuil’d” himself out. Unfortunately, “it was a night of tossing, turning, no sleep, coughing, dry heaving & my head felt like it was in a walnut cracker!”

He had to tell his boys and his friends, who had just arrived at the resort, that he was “staying home to rest and be my best for our final days to come.” But his condition worsened throughout the day.

“Two full days gone, enough was enough, I finally surrendered & went to urgent care and to my shock I learned that I was experiencing severe altitude sickness!” he shared. “My Blood Oxygen was at 54% & my lungs were full of fluids! Blood oxygen, also known as oxygen saturation, represents the percentage of hemoglobin in your red blood cells that is carrying oxygen. Most people have an oxygen level of 95-100%.”

In a follow-up post, Vaughan said, “4hrs later, a couple of bags of IV & oxygen tank strapped to my face, I was told that I needed to immediately get off the mountain!”

Vaughan didn’t want to end the trip early for his sons, so he “opted to go home with an oxygen tank, a good laugh for everyone.” He said his boys “looked after their old man” and luckily had friends on the trip to be with while their father went back home.

“In all seriousness, no matter your age, and all the times I’ve [skied or snowboarded] in my lifetime, Colorado Rockies is no joke! As they say, “take a breathe and smell the roses!” That is truly something we need to remember & appreciate!” he concluded.

Many of Vaughan’s co-stars wished him well, including Deidre Hall (Marlena), who wrote, “Oh honey! I’m so sorry.”

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) added, “My brother… I know you got at least 9 lives left, but take a breather.”

“I know timed events with the boys are precious- they’ll be more man. Hope you’re on the mend,” Eric Martsolf (Brady) commented.

“Dude. Glad you’re all good,” Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) added, while Martha Madison (ex-Belle) posted, “So glad you are ok.”