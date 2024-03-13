‘General Hospital’ Kid Star Nicolas Bechtel Stuns Fans With New Photo

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Long-time General Hospital viewers will remember Nicolas Bechtel as a quick-witted, scene-stealing child when he played Spencer Cassadine from 2013 to 2020. But those same fans might not recognize Bechtel now!

Bechtel joined the long-running soap when he was eight years old, playing the son of Nikolas Cassadine (played at the time by the late Tyler Christopher) and Courtney Matthews. He left the show in 2020, when he was 15, and was replaced by Nicholas Chavez when producers decided to age up the character.

Now 19, Bechtel shared a new profile pic on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, March 11, and surprised many fans who best remembered him as a precocious little kid.

“Can’t believe how grown up you are! Time freakin flies! Amazing picture! Hope you’re doing great,” wrote former General Hospital castmate Kristen Alderson.

“Wow. Didn’t recognize you. You are going up to fast,” said one commenter.

“Oh my goodness, Nicholas, you have grown up so much, such a handsome young man,” added another fan. “I feel privileged to have watched you grow up from a young boy you were, to the handsome young man you are today. You have such a bright future ahead of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nicolasbechtel (@nickyisboss)

“Nicholas, what a great picture of you all grown up. You were such a joy to watch all those years as little Spencer,” said another. “If @GeneralHospital was smart, they would bring you back on the show. Even if they gave you another role to play. A very talented actor.”

Another added, “Really really wish @GeneralHospital would bring you back! You nailed every performance and held your own with powerhouses like @MauriceBenard and Tyler Christopher (miss him so much ) You are a true talent and so so many of us want you back on GH!!”

In addition to his work on General Hospital, Bechtel’s other television credits include Girl Meets World, Red Band Society, Grey’s Anatomy, and American Crime Story. He was also a regular on Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle, where he played Lewie Diaz across 57 episodes.

More recently, he appeared in an episode of FX’s American Horror Stories.