Tony Khan talks AEW’s ‘Big Business’ & Hopes For Company’s Future

All Elite Wrestling has been gaining new momentum following the stellar Revolution pay-per-view. The event saw Sting’s in-ring farewell coupled with a card of other standout matches. The company also landed top free agents in recent months including Adam Copeland, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada.

Another new face has been teased on the way as soon as Wednesday’s AEW Big Business edition of Dynamite from Boston. A PPV quality card headlined by Samoa Joe defending the AEW championship against Wardlow. Given the setting and timing, fans are anticipating the debut of Mercedes Mone.

Despite all the excitement, Tony Khan still feels the challenges of running a large pro wrestling company. The head has been forced to weather his fair share of storms in terms of talent exits, managing a roster of strong personalities, and growing AEW’s audience.

Through it all, the young owner maintains his trademark positivity. Khan, who also serves in executive positions in major sports family businesses including the Jacksonville Jaguars and English soccer team Fulham, looks to the future. Ahead of Big Business, we caught up with the busy businessman.

Coming off a hot pay-per-view, you unveiled a new presentation for Dynamite. What was the inspiration for it? Why was now the right time for this refresh?

Tony Khan: It was perfect timing. It was a new era in AEW and the end of one of the greatest eras ever. The final chapter of “The Icon” Sting. After Sting dominated all the competition and went out on the perfect note, won his final battle and retired undefeated in AEW. In addition, to his perfect record, he walked out on top as a co-holder of the tag team championship with Darby Allin. Sting dubbed him the best tag team partner he has had based on a career that spans many decades. Coming off Revolution, I felt like it would be the perfect time to begin officially a new era of AEW television.

That new set, graphics, and whole new look have got fans excited. We just introduced Will Ospreay and his first match under the AEW banner was also at Revolution. It was very fitting that Will started up just as Sting wrapped up his phenomenal run here and iconic career. Then I knew for a long time that Okada would debut and be introduced in The Elite, immediately following Revoluton on Dynamite. It sets up for tonight’s AEW Big Business. Tonight is a huge step forward for AEW for many reasons. I have something really special planned for tonight. The rosters of women and men in All Elite Wrestling have never been stronger. This is the perfect time for an event like tonight’s Big Business on Wednesday night Dynamite.

The teases and speculation are out there. Can we expect to see a new talent or two show up?

Of course. I promise I will not disappoint the fans tonight. There has been an influx of huge names, and tonight is the biggest show yet.

You mentioned all these names coming in. You already have such a stacked roster with only so many hours of TV. What goes into your recruiting process? Take us through how you decide a free agent is worth it when you know you have a pretty full roster already.

When we launched AEW, it was the first time in many years that so many resources and such a strong roster of wrestlers have come together to form a new challenger promotion. After five years, AEW is now stronger than ever before. Our roster continues to get deeper and better. This has become a popular destination that top stars seek out. This is the perfect time to continue expanding and growing. That is what tonight is all about. AEW Big Business. With such a strong group of wrestlers in AEW today, we’ve come so far from the beginning of 2019.

Now we have what I believe is the best roster in pro wrestling today. There are still so many great stars out there we are always looking to add and strengthen the group. I think we will continue to try to strengthen whenever we can add someone’s skills to make AEW better. I think that constant innovation and the perpetual strides toward always wanting to get better are a big part of the spirit of AEW. I think tonight’s Big Business show on TBS will showcase that innovation and fighting spirit.

How would you describe your creative planning approach?

The company has grown a lot. Our television has expanded first and foremost….We have a lot of content here now every week with Dynamite with Rampage, and Collison on Friday and Saturday. We’ve expanded the roster and signed more talent, which meant showcasing our biggest names on television. I think going into AEW Revolution, it was the most organized and best build to a show we’ve ever had to a pay-per-view. In the weeks of television leading into the event, there were clearly defined major matches and rivalries.

We have so many talented people in AEW. Week and week out they are delivering great matches. I think at Revolution we were able to present the rivalries leading into the show on our TV show and build them up and highlight them better than ever before. I thought we presented the stories well. The roster is very strong. Coming out of it, I think things made really good sense. They all knew exactly what they were doing.

We did not see Kevin Kelly broadcasting on Collision this week. What is his status with AEW?

I prefer not to comment on that, but I appreciate you asking.

There was concern about Darby Allin’s big spot through the glass at Revolution. What is the line between talent with what they want to do, and what you’ll allow them to do? How do you look at risky moves such as that one?

It has to be something safe. Whenever a wrestler comes in and wants to try something, especially dangerous, I just want to know that there is a safe way to do it. Darby Allin, every time, he has ever had an idea for a wild highsport or a crazy move, he has had a rationale and plan. Darby doesn’t take these things lightly. Nobody would have attempted the amount of crazy, wild, death-defying stunts Darby has done in his tenure and made it this far unless they are a methodical, organized planner. In Darby’s case, he is fanatical about finding a way to pull off the impossible and do these incredible, seemingly death-defying stunts. He always finds a safe way to pull them off. He always has a rationale for why he is able to do it. That’s what impresses me, the way Darby plans his matches and his biggest moves.

As you get closer to the end of your current deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, this brings questions regarding AEW’s television future. There of course is the streaming platform potential. You also recently announced plans to expand to the PPV calendar like Dynasty in April. What do you hope to get out of the next deal you cut with in terms of your programming distribution?

We have an amazing partner in Warner Bros. Discovery. They have expanded our programming now, originally what started with two hours and expanded to five. TNT and TBS have given us the opportunity to grow and promote our major events and our biggest stars. Most importantly TBS and TNT feel like our homes. The people we work with every week on the marketing teams for TNT and TBS, on the ad campaigns, and on promoting the big matches on AEW television, are our coworkers. We love being at Warner Bro. Discovery.

The relationship has only gotten stronger under the current management led by David Zaslav, Kathleen Finch, Jason Sarlanis, and Bruce Campbell. They have come to us and are very excited about what we are doing with AEW. I think we will have a very exciting opportunity to remain here. I would love that. We’re going to be expecting a great deal of interest in the AEW content for next year after the expiration of our contract. But right now we are focused on delivering the best shows for TBS and TNT. In a perfect world, that’s where we’ll end up. There has been a lot of success around AEW’s TV and pay-per-view. And there certainly will be a lot of demand when we become a free agent. But I think we have a great home now. In a perfect world, that’s where we stay.

