‘Amazing Race,’ ‘Feud’ Finale, ‘Abbott’s New Librarian, Big Names in ‘Little Wing’

Kit Karzen/CBS

The Amazing Race

Season Premiere 9:30/8:30c

The teams of two are as eclectic as the destinations are exotic as the 36th season of the Emmy-winning around-the-world race gets underway in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Once again expanded to 90-minute episodes, the series introduces the players as they get busy in a traditional Mexican rodeo where being able to lasso will help them get to the finish line without being eliminated. Among the contenders: former NFL pro Rod Gardner and wife Leticia, married retired law enforcers Derek and Shelisa, firefighter BFFs Sunny and Bizzy, and Air Force pilots Juan and Shane.

FX

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

Season Finale 10/9c

The elegiac finale to the scandalous docudrama depicts Truman Capote (the brilliant Tom Hollander) in his final days, as he pledges to finish his opus Answered Prayers, which he imagines to be “my apology and an explanation to all the people I hurt, a confession of my misdeeds.” Too little too late? His emotional odyssey of atonement conjures ghosts from his past and present, who aren’t always in the most forgiving mood. “I’m not good at goodbyes,” Capote concedes as the curtain slowly descends on a life of squandered potential.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

9/8c

Incurable optimist Janine (Quinta Brunson) is thrilled to launch a pilot program that brings a much-needed librarian, the colorful Miss Inez (A Different World’s Cree Summer), to Abbott. While most of the teachers are on board, especially Dewey Decimal dweeb Gregory (Tyler James Williams), respected veteran Barbara (the wonderful Sheryl Lee Ralph) proves resistant to change, finding the new system “more of a distraction than an improvement.” Torn between loyalty to her mentor and devotion to her new program, Janine’s diplomatic skills will be tested. Elsewhere, two unlikely teachers bond over, of all things, The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The episode is followed by a replay of Sunday’s Oscar-night special (9:30/8:30c), featuring an Oscar-adjacent celebrity cameo.

Alysson Riggs/Paramount+

Little Wing

Movie Premiere

Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) stars in a coming-of-age film as teenage Kaitlyn, whose adolescent anxieties are fueled by her parents’ divorce and the possibility of losing the family home. After she concocts a scheme to steal a valuable racing pigeon, she unexpectedly bonds with the bird’s owner, played by Succession’s Brian Cox. Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly co-stars as Kaitlyn’s sympathetic mom.

Greg Gayne/Netflix

Love Is Blind

Special

Fans of the extreme “love” experiment are hoping no bugs or glitches will interfere this time, when they tune in for the Season 6 reunion, filmed in front of a live audience, with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey presiding. Beyond rehashing the state of the relationships from this season, participants from the first five cycles will also appear, with more surprise guests promised.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: