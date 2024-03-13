‘Amazing Race,’ ‘Feud’ Finale, ‘Abbott’s New Librarian, Big Names in ‘Little Wing’
The Emmy-winning The Amazing Race begins its 36th around-the-world adventure in Puerto Vallarta. The surreal finale of Feud: Capote vs. the Swans depicts Truman Capote’s last days. Abbott Elementary welcomes a new librarian, though not everyone’s thrilled. Succession’s Brian Cox and Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly are the adults in the coming-of-age drama Little Wing.
The Amazing Race
The teams of two are as eclectic as the destinations are exotic as the 36th season of the Emmy-winning around-the-world race gets underway in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Once again expanded to 90-minute episodes, the series introduces the players as they get busy in a traditional Mexican rodeo where being able to lasso will help them get to the finish line without being eliminated. Among the contenders: former NFL pro Rod Gardner and wife Leticia, married retired law enforcers Derek and Shelisa, firefighter BFFs Sunny and Bizzy, and Air Force pilots Juan and Shane.
Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans
The elegiac finale to the scandalous docudrama depicts Truman Capote (the brilliant Tom Hollander) in his final days, as he pledges to finish his opus Answered Prayers, which he imagines to be “my apology and an explanation to all the people I hurt, a confession of my misdeeds.” Too little too late? His emotional odyssey of atonement conjures ghosts from his past and present, who aren’t always in the most forgiving mood. “I’m not good at goodbyes,” Capote concedes as the curtain slowly descends on a life of squandered potential.
Abbott Elementary
Incurable optimist Janine (Quinta Brunson) is thrilled to launch a pilot program that brings a much-needed librarian, the colorful Miss Inez (A Different World’s Cree Summer), to Abbott. While most of the teachers are on board, especially Dewey Decimal dweeb Gregory (Tyler James Williams), respected veteran Barbara (the wonderful Sheryl Lee Ralph) proves resistant to change, finding the new system “more of a distraction than an improvement.” Torn between loyalty to her mentor and devotion to her new program, Janine’s diplomatic skills will be tested. Elsewhere, two unlikely teachers bond over, of all things, The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The episode is followed by a replay of Sunday’s Oscar-night special (9:30/8:30c), featuring an Oscar-adjacent celebrity cameo.
Little Wing
Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) stars in a coming-of-age film as teenage Kaitlyn, whose adolescent anxieties are fueled by her parents’ divorce and the possibility of losing the family home. After she concocts a scheme to steal a valuable racing pigeon, she unexpectedly bonds with the bird’s owner, played by Succession’s Brian Cox. Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly co-stars as Kaitlyn’s sympathetic mom.
Love Is Blind
Fans of the extreme “love” experiment are hoping no bugs or glitches will interfere this time, when they tune in for the Season 6 reunion, filmed in front of a live audience, with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey presiding. Beyond rehashing the state of the relationships from this season, participants from the first five cycles will also appear, with more surprise guests promised.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- The Masked Singer (8/7c, Fox): Season 4 winner Leann “Sun” Rimes returns to perform “Over the Rainbow” on a night with a Wizard of Oz Four new costumed singers take the stage: Gumball, Afghan Hound, The Beets and Miss Cleocatra.
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion (8/7c, MTV): Couples from past seasons get relationship advice from coaches Dr. Mike Dow and Michaiah Dominguez during a season filmed in Cartagena, Columbia.
- Not Dead Yet (8:30/7:30c, ABC): Nell (Gina Rodriguez) puts on her amateur detective hat when the ghost of her latest obit subject, an unassuming accountant (Ballers’ Rob Corddry), believes he was murdered. Her investigation gets muddied when boss lady Lexi (Lauren Ash) gets involved.
- Resident Alien (10/9c, Syfy): Alien-in-disguise Harry (Alan Tudyk) is in love—with fellow extraterrestrial Heather (The Righteous Gemstones’ Edi Patterson), aka the Blue Avian. Their hilarious canoodling can be hard to watch, but for humans Asta (Sara Tomko) and D’arcy (Alice Wetterlund), the awkwardness is compounded by their fear that Harry has lost sight of his mission: saving the world from the Gray Aliens.
- The New Look (streaming on Apple TV+): Game of Thrones alum Maisie Williams is affecting in the historical drama as Christian Dior’s (Ben Mendelsohn) sister Catherine, survivor of a Nazi prison camp who comes out of her damaged shell to help desperate family members looking for their lost loved ones. Elsewhere, Dior clashes with his financier over his vision for his signature couture house, while exiled Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) makes a risky return visit to Paris.