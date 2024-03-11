‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to ‘Crazy’ Tournament of Champions Final Lineup

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the March 11 episode of Jeopardy!]

Your lineup for the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions 2024 Final is now complete. Brian Henegar (a guest services agent from LaFollette, Tennessee), Troy Meyer (a music executive from Tampa, Florida), and Luigi de Guzman (an attorney from Arlington, Virginia) faced off in the last semifinal game. But who came out on top to join Ben Chan and Yogesh Raut to see who will emerge victorious?

While de Guzman took an early lead with the Jeopardy! round (in part thanks to finding the Daily Double) and was well ahead of the other two players at the end ($10,600 to Meyer’s $2,400 and Henegar’s $1,000), he couldn’t hold on to it. Meyer found both Daily Doubles in the Double Jeopardy! round and led heading into Final Jeopardy! ($28,400 to de Guzman’s $18,600 and Henegar’s $6,200). And those scores mattered, since no one got Final Jeopardy! correct. In Word Origins, the clue read: “A radical in an 1833 failed uprising in Germany, Ludwig von Rochau coined this term for acts taken for practical reasons not ethics.” (The answer was Realpolitik.) But Meyer did advance, with a total of $19,599. (Henegar was in second, with $5, and de Guzman had only $1. Each walked away with $10,000.)

Chan came in to Tournament of Champions a nine-game winner, while Raut had three victories under his belt. Meyer had won six games prior to this tournament. Viewers are excited about the three games to come with those players.

“The final has the ultra-quizzer showdown (Troy vs Yogesh) that many were wanting and Ben, who just happens to be the biggest J! game winner of the three,” one wrote on the Jeopardy! Reddit thread for the episode. “I’d love for Ben to win it all,” a fan said, while another thinks, “All three finalists have a legitimate chance of winning.”

Fans are already looking ahead to what they want to see in the final. “Insanely tense and entertaining game. I hope for a little harder material for the finals so that we can see maximum strength of these top players,” one viewer shared.

One fan got exactly what they wanted for the Tournament of Champions. “Love to see three of my fantasy picks in the finals, but WOW it’s Yogesh, Troy, and Ben! That’s going to be crazy,” that person wrote.

One person looked at how the last semifinal played out to speculate about the upcoming final. “Darn. Luigi was so close. If only he got FJ correct… This does confirm though that Troy isn’t quite as invincible as I thought he might be and that maybe Ben has a chance after all to beat him and Yogesh,” noted the fan. In reply, another suggested that de Guzman might have also benefited from finding the Daily Doubles in the Double Jeopardy! round. Still, according to another, “kudos for Luigi for playing one of his best games! He went out like a true champ.”

