Christina Applegate Gives Update on Her Multiple Sclerosis Battle

Christina Applegate is opening up about her battle with multiple sclerosis in a new interview with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts, touching on that incredible Emmy Awards moment.

The Emmy-winning actress, who announced her MS diagnosis in August 2021, made a rare public appearance at the 75th Emmy Awards in January, where she received a standing ovation from the audience members.

“You’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up… it’s fine,” Applegate joked at the time.

Recalling the moment on GMA, the Dead to Me star said, “I actually kind of blacked out. And people said, ‘Oh, you’re so funny,’ and I don’t even know what I said. Like, I don’t know what I was doing. I got so freaked out that I didn’t even know what was happening anymore.”

Despite her bewilderment, Applegate added, “I felt really beloved, and it was really a beautiful thing,” before quipping, “I’m just gonna say this… that audience stood up for everybody.”

Earlier in the interview, the Married… with Children alum admitted, “I live kind of in hell. I’m not out a lot, so this is a little difficult, just for my system.”

.@1capplegate talks to @RobinRoberts about presenting at the Emmys and receiving a standing ovation: “It was a really beautiful thing.” See more of Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s first sit-down interview about the battle they both face with MS on GMA tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1sEjEZ7psT — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 11, 2024

She added, “But yeah, of course, the support is wonderful, and I’m really grateful.”

For the interview, Applegate was joined by Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who, in 2016, revealed she was diagnosed with MS when she was 20 years old.

“While [Applegate and Sigler] are at different stages of dealing with the disease, they are supporting each other, guys; it’s such a beautiful way in which they’re doing that,” Roberts stated.

Applegate announced her diagnosis in 2021, tweeting, “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it.”

Last year, the beloved actress said because of her illness she would probably no longer act on camera. However, she said she would be open to voiceover work, including the proposed animated revival of Married with Children.

The full interview between Roberts and Applegate is set to air tomorrow, Tuesday, March 12, on Good Morning America on ABC.