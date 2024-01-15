Christina Applegate Brought to Tears Over Standing Ovation at Emmy Awards (VIDEO)

Christina Applegate received a standing ovation as she approached the stage to present the first Emmy of the night at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on January 15. The Married With Children star, nominated for her performance in Dead to Me, surprised the audience with her appearance. During her comments to the audience, Applegate said the Netflix dramedy may be her very last job due to her multiple sclerosis.

Emmys host Anthony Anderson escorted Applegate, who walked with a mobility device, to the podium to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She hid her face in Anderson’s arm as she began to cry, and the tears kept flowing as she took in the sight of the entire audience standing for her.

“Thank you so much,” she said as they cheered, throwing a joke into the mix. “Oh my god, you’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It’s fine…Body not by Ozempic. OK, let’s go.”

As Applegate continued to speak, the audience continued to applaud. “We don’t have to applaud every time I do something,” she joked. Applegate recounted her many years on TV, beginning with her very first credit: Baby Burt Grizzell on Days of Our Lives. She was just 12 months old when she appeared on the soap opera.

Applegate charmed the crowd when announcing the Supporting Actress, Comedy winner, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri. “Ayo, get your ass up here,” she said.

Applegate then introduced the next presenter: Carol Burnett. The Samantha Who star made the audience laugh again when saying the only photo she has in her home is one she has of her and Burnett. The legendary comedy actress announced the category for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, which went to Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary.