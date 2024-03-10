Oscars 2024 In Memoriam: Where Were Lance Reddick, Treat Williams, Norman Lear & More?

Part of every awards show is the In Memoriam segment, which honors those who have died in the past year. And that also means that part of every awards show is taking note of who didn’t make the cut (as happens every time). The 2024 Oscars are no exception.

Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo performed “Time to Say Goodbye” for the 2024 Oscars In Memoriam segment. Among the names part of the segment—at the end, the broadcast directed viewers to a website for the “many other legends we lost”—were: Michael Gambon, Harry Belafonte, Alan Arkin, Julian Sands, Andre Braugher, Chita Rivera, Tom Wilkinson, Glynis Johns, Jane Birkin, Paul Reubens, Piper Laurie, Richard Roundtree, Ryan O’Neal, Matthew Perry, Richard Lewis, Lee Sun-Kyun, Carl Weathers, William Friedkin, Glenda Jackson, and Tina Turner.

The In Memoriam segment, which you can watch above, did end with a long list of names on the screen on the back of the stage, but it was impossible to read them since the camera zoomed out during the broadcast. And at times, the focus was on the performance on stage, both the song and the dancers, and viewers called out the 2024 Oscars for doing just that.

“OMG it’s Andrea Boceli [sic]. I love him! Still want to see the footage though. We REALLY don’t need the dancers It’s too much!” one viewer wrote on social media.

Among the snubs viewers called out on social media were Lance Reddick, Treat Williams, Ray Stevenson, Norman Lear, Angus Cloud, and more—who some did notice on the screen at the end. But people didn’t agree with that move. “Oscars In Memoriam was such a mess… how do you disrespect all these people at the end by just having a wall of names that barely stays up for 10 seconds? RIP Lance Reddick, Ray Stevenson, Treat Williams, and everyone else on this wall of names that deserved better,” one viewer noted. Another agreed, writing, “This In Memoriam segment is not good in terms of its intended purpose. They were flashing through people, and the screen was so far away. I could barely tell who they were showing.”

Check out the reactions from social media below.

Oscars In Memoriam was such a mess… how do you disrespect all these people at the end by just having a wall of names that barely stays up for 10 seconds?

RIP Lance Reddick, Ray Stevenson, Treat Williams, and everyone else on this wall of names that deserved better pic.twitter.com/w5TY6SVxcl — Eji (@ArtsyNeurotic) March 11, 2024

Will never get In Memoriam snubs. I saw Terence Davies and Kenneth Anger as tiny text among 50 names on display for 4 seconds, why? — filmcave (@filmcave) March 11, 2024

it’s CRAZY that in memoriam didn’t honor lance reddick#Oscars — project a2j (@AllEliteCowboy) March 11, 2024

In Memoriam completely omits Treat Williams. Fail. #TheOscars pic.twitter.com/Cdw4mKp8w6 — Big Eyed Fish (@ErikaJuliano) March 11, 2024

I know Norman Lear was most famous for his groundbreaking TV but I’m still surprised he didn’t get a headshot during the In Memoriam! The Princess Bride & Fried Green Tomatoes are big movies! — Matt Kenyon (@AnnieOne23) March 11, 2024

Did they not mention Angus Cloud in the In Memoriam?! #Oscars for shame! — Peter Mann (@PeterTHEOBSERVR) March 11, 2024

OMG it’s Andrea Boceli. I love him! Still want to see the footage though. We REALLY don’t need the dancers It’s too much! #InMemoriam #Oscars — Squirrel Comedy (@squirrel_comedy) March 11, 2024

That In memoriam segment was so disrespectful. You couldn’t even see who they were honoring. #Oscars2024 — Reesh (@Richonn) March 11, 2024

This In Memoriam segment is not good in terms of its intended purpose. They were flashing through people, and the screen was so far away. I could barely tell who they were showing. — Kristen Doerschner (@KrisDoerschner) March 11, 2024

PLEASE DON’T HAVE INTERPRETIVE DANCE OVER THE IN MEMORIAM SEGMENT WHY DON’T YOU FUCKERS EVER LEARN THIS. #Oscars2024 — Angie Manfredi (@misskubelik) March 11, 2024

Just NO, #Oscars2024 HORRIBLE decision to focus on anything other than the fallen. A dance number obscuring the screen? BOO and shame on you.#InMemoriam — Matt Newmark (@NuConcept) March 11, 2024

I love this in memoriam but is the dancing part…. Distracting ? Am I crazy! — van (@vcav) March 11, 2024

Umm – what was that? In Memoriam segment where you could hardly see the individuals who left us this year. Terrible choice. — Paul Hall (@commonguymovies) March 11, 2024