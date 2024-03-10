Oscars 2024 In Memoriam: Where Were Lance Reddick, Treat Williams, Norman Lear & More?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

The Oscars

 More

Part of every awards show is the In Memoriam segment, which honors those who have died in the past year. And that also means that part of every awards show is taking note of who didn’t make the cut (as happens every time). The 2024 Oscars are no exception.

Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo performed “Time to Say Goodbye” for the 2024 Oscars In Memoriam segment. Among the names part of the segment—at the end, the broadcast directed viewers to a website for the “many other legends we lost”—were: Michael Gambon, Harry Belafonte, Alan Arkin, Julian Sands, Andre Braugher, Chita Rivera, Tom Wilkinson, Glynis Johns, Jane Birkin, Paul Reubens, Piper Laurie, Richard Roundtree, Ryan O’Neal, Matthew Perry, Richard Lewis, Lee Sun-Kyun, Carl Weathers, William Friedkin, Glenda Jackson, and Tina Turner.

The In Memoriam segment, which you can watch above, did end with a long list of names on the screen on the back of the stage, but it was impossible to read them since the camera zoomed out during the broadcast. And at times, the focus was on the performance on stage, both the song and the dancers, and viewers called out the 2024 Oscars for doing just that.

“OMG it’s Andrea Boceli [sic]. I love him! Still want to see the footage though. We REALLY don’t need the dancers It’s too much!” one viewer wrote on social media.

Oscars 2024: The Complete Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)
Related

Oscars 2024: The Complete Winners List (UPDATING LIVE)

Among the snubs viewers called out on social media were Lance Reddick, Treat Williams, Ray Stevenson, Norman Lear, Angus Cloud, and more—who some did notice on the screen at the end. But people didn’t agree with that move. “Oscars In Memoriam was such a mess… how do you disrespect all these people at the end by just having a wall of names that barely stays up for 10 seconds? RIP Lance Reddick, Ray Stevenson, Treat Williams, and everyone else on this wall of names that deserved better,” one viewer noted. Another agreed, writing, “This In Memoriam segment is not good in terms of its intended purpose. They were flashing through people, and the screen was so far away. I could barely tell who they were showing.”

Check out the reactions from social media below.

The Oscars - ABC

The Oscars where to stream

The Oscars

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Fedna Jacquet as Charlotte and Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Episode 4
1
Barnes Is ‘Oblivious’ to Problems in Her Marriage on ‘FBI: Most Wanted’
Cris Pannullo
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Slammed for ‘Poorly Worded Clue’ Leading to ToC Upset
James Reynolds as Abe Carver and Jackée Harry as Paulina Price on 'Days of Our Lives'
3
Is Paulina Really Dying on ‘Days of Our Lives’? Jackée Harry Weighs In
Scarlett Johansson as Katie Britt on 'SNL'
4
‘SNL’: Scarlett Johansson Mocks Katie Britt’s Bizarre SOTU Response (VIDEO)
Oscars 2024 Red Carpet
5
See All of the Stars on the 2024 Oscars Red Carpet